Giannis Antetokounmpo block, Damian Lillard game-winning layup give Bucks win over Rockets

Milwaukee picked up a couple of wins this past week as it tries to get its season turned around by building momentum against a soft part of the schedule — but Houston coming to town was the big test against a good team in the middle of this stretch.

While the game was close the Rockets led most of the fourth quarter, but with the game on the line — Houston up one with :24 seconds to go — first Giannis Antetokounmpo came through with the huge block.

What a clutch block from Giannis! pic.twitter.com/l4S5Ox2yON — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 19, 2024

Then Damian Lillard hit what proved to be the game-winner on a driving layup.

DAME PUTS THE BUCKS UP BY 1 🤯🤯



3.9 SECONDS LEFT!! https://t.co/eIYd47NiH9 pic.twitter.com/qMhv0ie1Fr — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2024

Houston had one more chance — Alperen Sengun got open under the basket but Fred VanVleet’s inbounds pass was too high and blew up the play, ending the Rockets’ chance to extend their five-game win streak.

The Bucks don’t get this win without a big game from Brook Lopez — 27 points and 10 rebounds — while Antetokounmpo scored 20 with 13 rebounds and Lillard had 18 points (but was 0-of-6 from 3). Houston was led by 26 from Fred VanVleet.

The Bucks have now won 3-of-4 with a soft schedule continuing for a week, they have a chance to get back into the thick of the race in the East.