MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/rm7v9zmdh6nsimchqsv9
Breaking: Five-star QB Julian Lewis backs off USC commitment
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
NHL: Washington Capitals at Utah
Ovechkin ties NHL record by scoring on 178 different goalies before leaving with apparent leg injury
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Face closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki confirms he will race 2025 SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usajam_241118.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Jamaica (En Español)
nbc_soc_jamgoal2_241118.jpg
Gray earns a brace against the USMNT
nbc_soc_usagoal4_241118.jpg
Weah rockets in USMNT’s 4th goal against Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Giannis Antetokounmpo block, Damian Lillard game-winning layup give Bucks win over Rockets

  
Published November 19, 2024 12:29 AM
Houston Rockets v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 18: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on November 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Milwaukee picked up a couple of wins this past week as it tries to get its season turned around by building momentum against a soft part of the schedule — but Houston coming to town was the big test against a good team in the middle of this stretch.

While the game was close the Rockets led most of the fourth quarter, but with the game on the line — Houston up one with :24 seconds to go — first Giannis Antetokounmpo came through with the huge block.

Then Damian Lillard hit what proved to be the game-winner on a driving layup.

Houston had one more chance — Alperen Sengun got open under the basket but Fred VanVleet’s inbounds pass was too high and blew up the play, ending the Rockets’ chance to extend their five-game win streak.

The Bucks don’t get this win without a big game from Brook Lopez — 27 points and 10 rebounds — while Antetokounmpo scored 20 with 13 rebounds and Lillard had 18 points (but was 0-of-6 from 3). Houston was led by 26 from Fred VanVleet.

The Bucks have now won 3-of-4 with a soft schedule continuing for a week, they have a chance to get back into the thick of the race in the East.

