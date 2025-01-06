 Skip navigation
San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres
Sheel Seidler, wife of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, sues brother-in-laws for control of the team
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Bills vs Broncos Wild Card Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends & Stats
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers claim young forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nf_nunointv_250106.jpg
Nuno praises Sels’ heroic performance v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolnf_postgamereactions_250106.jpg
Forest have gone ‘to the next level’ this season
nbc_pl_chriswoodintv_250106.jpg
Wood: Gibbs-White ‘is a fantastic player’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Gilgeous-Alexander looks like an MVP, scores 33, Thunder top Celtics for 15th-straight win

  
Published January 5, 2025 08:43 PM
Boston Celtics v Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JANUARY 5: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 and Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Paycom Center on January 5, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Getty Images

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points and 11 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away from the Boston Celtics 105-92 on Sunday for their franchise-record 15th straight win.

The Thunder, who improved to 30-5, have not lost a game that counted in the standings since Dec. 1. Their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final does not count on the team’s record.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champion Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, but went scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting in the second half.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored nine points in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the game to help the Thunder take an early lead, but Boston rallied and led 65-55 at halftime.

The Thunder trimmed the deficit to 80-76 at the end of the third quarter and regained the lead, 81-80, on a pair of free throws by Jalen Williams early in the fourth.

The Thunder remained in control, and back-to-back 3s by Lu Dort put the Thunder up 100-88 with just under two minutes to play. Dort scored 11 points and made all three of his shots from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter.

Boston remains a team that can lose at any time because of its heavy dependence on 3-pointers — the Celtics made just 9-of-46 shots from deep.

Oklahoma City, much like it did Friday against New York, refused to cave when it fell behind by double digits. The Thunder hung around, then outscored the Celtics 29-12 in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City held Boston to a season-low 27 points in the second half. The Celtics’ previous low was 44.

