Harden trade drama reportedly could drag into season

Make yourself comfortable, the James Harden trade saga could drag on for a while.

Not that it hasn’t already — the drama started in late June — but the latest push to trade Harden early in training camp has not gotten the sides close, no deal is imminent, and this could drag into the season, reports Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer, who discusses Philadelphia’s mindset.

Still, some outsiders — especially in a passionate Philly market — remain vocally antsy to quickly cut ties with Harden, to make a trade now (even if it is less-than-satisfactory) to end any potential drama, distraction or irritation. The belief inside the organization, a source recently told The Inquirer, is that such a move would be too reckless to justify. That it would all but guarantee the Sixers would drop to a lower tier — directly countering their goal to compete for contender status every season of Joel Embiid’s tenure...

It’s still possible that Harden turns disruptive, as he did while forcing his way out of Houston in 2021 and Brooklyn the following year. Yet a source said Morey is unlikely to allow Harden’s behavior to force his hand to make a trade, because Nurse could bench Harden and let rising guard Tyrese Maxey gain experience as a primary ballhandler.

Philly is still posturing it plans to play the long game, as it did with Ben Simmons. For his part, Harden has not been disruptive and is working out with the team, although it’s unclear if he will play in the 76ers preseason opener Sunday.

The Clippers — the apparent only serious suitor for Harden and his preferred destination — are not stressing and will not be pushed to bid against themselves or be rushed into a deal. Los Angeles has reportedly offered one first-round pick, one pick swap and veteran matching salaries. While Los Angeles has reportedly talked to third teams about jumping in as a way to get more pick swaps to Philadelphia in a trade, Sixers president Daryl Morey reportedly wants much more — multiple first-round picks plus Terance Mann from Los Angeles at the least.

The Clippers’ future is already murky — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can both opt-out and be free agents next summer, and extension talks are moving slowly — and if Los Angeles sent out a large trade package for Harden it would essentially be locked into re-signing him and their existing two stars and riding that trio for the next couple of years and into their new arena that opens next season. League sources told NBC Sports the Clippers don’t want to put themselves in a box like that, and they are not going to be rushed into a trade.

All of which is to say, make yourself comfortable, the Harden trade saga could drag out a while. It also could get much more spicy if Harden decides to crank up the heat on the Sixers.