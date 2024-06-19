Hawks GM makes it clear he intends to keep No. 1 pick

Whatever other scouts and front offices think of the top of the 2024 NBA Draft, Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields likes it — and he’s not planning to give up his No. 1 pick.

“I think we’re really excited by the draft,” Fields said Monday, via the Associated Press. “And the more that we uncover, like we go, great, I’m glad we have No. 1. I keep joking around like I’m not giving it back. So, I think we’re in a really good position here. I’m excited about it, frankly.”

The Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery and jumped to the top of what is generally considered a disappointing draft at the top of the board. Still, there is talent in this draft and the Hawks have been linked to wing Zaccharie Risacher and center Alex Sarr, both out of France, as well as UConn’s Donovan Clingan (although he is more of a long shot). However, if the Hawks don’t see one of those players as a future cornerstone, would they be better off trading back a few spots, getting someone they like equally as well, and picking up a future first-round pick and/or a young player?

Fields admitted his phone is ringing, and other teams are testing the waters.

“For the most part, it continuously rings,” he said.

It’s also ringing because the Hawks are expected to reshape their roster this summer, trading at least one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray. There is also a lot of chatter about the Hawks potentially trading center Clint Capela, with Matt Moore of the Action Network suggesting Chicago could be a destination.

While there may not be a clear No. 1 in this draft — forget a generational player like Victor Wembanyama, scouts say not to expect another Paolo Banchero or Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns from this group — Fields says Atlanta is narrowing down its choices and likes what it sees.

“I would say a week ago [their pool of candidates] was wider than it is now,” he said. “The board is definitely shaping up, tiering itself out.”

If the right offer comes, the Hawks would trade the pick, but in this draft, will the Hawks see enough offered to make them seriously consider a move? It sounds like not. It sounds like the Hawks will pick first, and the big question now is who they select.