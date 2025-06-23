Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton forced to leave Game 7 with apparent serious lower leg injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Final Round
Door wide open for Keegan Bradley to be Ryder Cup playing captain after Travelers win
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Cup results, points after Pocono as the playoffs add another driver
GOLF: JUN 22 PGA Travelers Championship
‘Search goes on, I guess': Tommy Fleetwood suffers another PGA Tour heartbreaker at Travelers

Top Clips

tommy_site.jpg
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_imsa_sixhoursglenhighlights_250622.jpg
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 6 Hours of The Glen
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Final Round
Door wide open for Keegan Bradley to be Ryder Cup playing captain after Travelers win
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Cup results, points after Pocono as the playoffs add another driver
GOLF: JUN 22 PGA Travelers Championship
‘Search goes on, I guess': Tommy Fleetwood suffers another PGA Tour heartbreaker at Travelers

Top Clips

tommy_site.jpg
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_imsa_sixhoursglenhighlights_250622.jpg
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 6 Hours of The Glen
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton forced to leave Game 7 with apparent serious lower leg injury

  
Published June 22, 2025 08:40 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tyrese Haliburton said he understood the risks of playing through a calf strain to be on the court for Games 6 and 7 of the NBA Finals.

“I have to understand the risks, ask the right questions,” Haliburton said before Game 6. “I’m a competitor; I want to play. I’m going to do everything in my power to play. That’s just what it is.”

In the first quarter of Game 7, Haliburton planted to drive past an Alex Caruso closeout and his leg gave way and he fell to the ground in obvious pain.

Instantly he was surrounded by a circle of teammates, and the usually deafening Paycom Arena got quiet. Haliburton had to be helped back to the locker room, a towel draped over his head. For everyone in the building, it was stomach-turning.

Unfortunately, this has all the earmarks of a ruptured Achilles (something that can happen playing through a calf injury). It was eerily reminiscent of Kevin Durant going to the ground in the 2019 Finals when he tried to return too early from a calf injury and ended up tearing his Achilles.

The game was tied 16-16 when Haliburton was injured.

Mentions
IND_Haliburton_Tyrese.jpg Tyrese Haliburton PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant