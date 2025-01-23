Hornets’ Brandon Miller out for season following wrist surgery

The Hornets Brandon Miller — who finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last season and is one of the future anchors in Charlotte — is out for the remainder of this season following surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.

OFFICIAL: Brandon Miller underwent surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.



Read the release: https://t.co/VlccDhHM1D pic.twitter.com/LGpGpPwUkO — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 23, 2025

The scapholunate ligament connects the scaphoid and lunate bones in the wrist and is a primary stabilizer of the joint between the two. Miller is not the first star NBA player to suffer this injury.

Re: Brandon Miller: The scapholunate ligament is the most frequently sprained carpal ligament. The majority of NBA players that have torn the ligament have ultimately needed surgery, including Jaylen Brown & Bradley Beal. Surgery is accompanied by a lengthy recovery. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) January 18, 2025

Miller’s game took a step forward in his second season, averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a night. His absence opens up minutes for Nick Smith to get more run.