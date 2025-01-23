 Skip navigation
Hornets’ Brandon Miller out for season following wrist surgery

  
January 23, 2025

The Hornets Brandon Miller — who finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last season and is one of the future anchors in Charlotte — is out for the remainder of this season following surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.

The scapholunate ligament connects the scaphoid and lunate bones in the wrist and is a primary stabilizer of the joint between the two. Miller is not the first star NBA player to suffer this injury.

Miller’s game took a step forward in his second season, averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a night. His absence opens up minutes for Nick Smith to get more run.

