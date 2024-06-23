 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Orelvis Martínez gets 80-game drug suspension, 2 days after his major league debut
GOLF-ASIA-KOR
Pair qualifies for Open at Royal Troon via qualifying series
Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees
Yankees’ Stanton goes on injured list for 8th time in 6 seasons, this time with a strained hamstring

Top Clips

oly24_atw100_trials_shacarrifamilyreax_240623.jpg
Richardson’s family watches her qualify for Paris
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
Sha’Carri shimmers in 100m at Track & Field Trials
oly24_atmsp_trials_final_240622.jpg
Crouser continues dominance for 3rd Olympic berth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Orelvis Martínez gets 80-game drug suspension, 2 days after his major league debut
GOLF-ASIA-KOR
Pair qualifies for Open at Royal Troon via qualifying series
Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees
Yankees’ Stanton goes on injured list for 8th time in 6 seasons, this time with a strained hamstring

Top Clips

oly24_atw100_trials_shacarrifamilyreax_240623.jpg
Richardson’s family watches her qualify for Paris
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
Sha’Carri shimmers in 100m at Track & Field Trials
oly24_atmsp_trials_final_240622.jpg
Crouser continues dominance for 3rd Olympic berth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How many years will Paul George get with his next contract?

  
Published June 23, 2024 11:59 AM
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers

Apr 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) warms up prior to the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George is the biggest domino in free agency, until his decision falls the decisions on other players — potential trades for Brandon Ingram or Zach LaVine, for example — are likely on hold. George said on his podcast that “playing the right style of basketball is what I’m chasing” in free agency.

He’s also chasing max money and years, but the years are proving to be a hang-up — the Clippers aren’t offering them, and often-mentioned Goerge landing spots such as Orlando and Philadelphia appear to be looking for shorter-term details. Keith Pompey at the Philadelphia Inquirer summed it up nicely.

He has until [June 29] to opt into his $48.8 million contract for next season or become an unrestricted free agent. The Clippers can offer him a four-year, $221 million deal. However, they haven’t been willing to offer more than the three years, $152.3 million they gave Kawhi Leonard. The problem is George wants a four-year deal. The Sixers and other squads can offer four years and around $212 million.

Can but haven’t, with the 76ers interest in George reportedly fading (which could be Philadelphia spinning his lack of interest in them, or it might be a negotiation tactic). Orlando is reportedly offering players (such as Klay Thompson) large two-year deals but doesn’t want to commit to stars long-term.

One of the trends of this free agency has been that teams with cap space are looking at larger, shorter-term deals rather than big four-year offers. This follows the pattern of how Indiana poached Bruce Brown from the then-champion Nuggets a year ago, a big two-year, $45 million contract that he couldn’t turn down (and Denver couldn’t match).

One option for a frustrated George is to opt into the $48.8 million and then ask the Clippers for a trade, something Brian Windhorst of ESPN floated on “First Take.” That may well get George to a new home — unlike Leonard, he wasn’t willing to take a discount to stay at home in Los Angeles — but it doesn’t solve the contract length issue, he would still need to negotiate with his new team. George may want to talk to his teammate James Harden about opting in and expecting a certain contract as a reward.

The Clippers are just waiting the situation out, their offer on the table and no reason to modify it. Yet. Maybe that changes, but George — coming off an All-Star season where he averaged 22.6 points a game with a 61.3 true shooting percentage in 74 games — is finding the market a little drier than he clearly expected.

Mentions
Paul George.png Paul George Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers