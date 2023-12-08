It’s Haliburton time, Pacers beat Bucks to advance to tournament finals

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Friday 5: Five laps that made an impact on the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
SX Nashville 2023 Eli Tomac sutograph signing.JPG
A healthy Eli Tomac is prepared for the challenge of beating current champion Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational-Southern California at Gonzaga
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for first time since cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_bte_bestbets_231207.jpg
Why Jets, Bills outright are best bets in Week 14
nbc_golf_gcpodonrahmfullv2_231207_1920x1080_2290487363775.jpg
Rahm to LIV puts PGA Tour in ‘full-blown inferno’
nbc_golf_gc_johnsonwagnerrahmofficial_231207.jpg
Rahm’s LIV move makes Wagner ‘scared’ for Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Friday 5: Five laps that made an impact on the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
SX Nashville 2023 Eli Tomac sutograph signing.JPG
A healthy Eli Tomac is prepared for the challenge of beating current champion Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational-Southern California at Gonzaga
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for first time since cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_bte_bestbets_231207.jpg
Why Jets, Bills outright are best bets in Week 14
nbc_golf_gcpodonrahmfullv2_231207_1920x1080_2290487363775.jpg
Rahm to LIV puts PGA Tour in ‘full-blown inferno’
nbc_golf_gc_johnsonwagnerrahmofficial_231207.jpg
Rahm’s LIV move makes Wagner ‘scared’ for Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

It’s Haliburton time, Pacers beat Bucks to advance to tournament finals

  
Published December 7, 2023 08:49 PM
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: Isaiah Jackson #22 and Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrate after Jackson scored and drew a foul against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of the East semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pacers defeated the Bucks 128-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are the consensus contenders out of the East.

The Indiana Pacers just beat them both back-to-back to reach the finals of the In-Season Tournament. Throw in tournament group play and they beat the Philadelphia 76ers, too.

Thursday was Haliburton time — and he let everyone know it.

Tyrese Haliburton’s star turn has taken the Indiana Pacers to the Finals of the In-Season Tournament after a 128-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday afternoon.

Indiana advances to the Finals of the IST on Saturday against the winner of the Pelicans vs. Lakers game later on Thursday night.

Haliburton finished with 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting with 15 assists. More impressively he combined for 53 points and 28 assists against the Bucks and Celtics with zero turnovers. None.

As much as Haliburton deserves his flowers, the Pacers did a lot of other things right as well to win this game.

• They closed the first half on a 40-22 run to take a dozen point lead into the half.
• The Pacers had eight offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter, with their guards doing most of the heavy lifting.
• They won the bench scoring battle 43-13.
• They adjusted and found a way to win after the Bucks went to a 2-3 zone heavily in the second half and used that — and a barrage of Damian Lillard 3-pointers — to go on a 25-9 run and take the lead at the start of the third quarter. A lot of teams fold right there, the Pacers did not. Indiana started getting the ball into the free throw line and attacking the soft middle of the zone, and it worked.

While there matchup and Xs and Os that mattered, the Pacers also simply played with more energy — they run like this every night and it wears teams down.

Myles Turner stepped up with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The one concern for the Pacers going forward is Andrew Nembhard, who left the game in the fourth quarter after an awkward step that saw his leg hyperextend. He had played fantastic defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo for much of the night.

“The hope is that it’s not anything serious, a hyperextension. We’ll see,” said Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, via Scott Agness of the Fieldhouse Files.

Antetokounmpo still was dominant, scoring 37 on 13-of-19 shooting with 10 rebounds. Lillard added 24 points and seven assists. Khris Middleton had 20 as the Pacers attacked whoever Obi Toppin was guarding.

The concerns about the Bucks’ depth, when going up against the best teams, are legitimate. Milwaukee’s bench shot 33.3% as a group and that included 0-of-4 from 3. Michael Beasley had seven points on nine shots. Milwaukee needs players other than their core four to step up.

And we need to start considering the Pacers as a top team.

Mentions
Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton.png Tyrese Haliburton Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard