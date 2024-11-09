Ja Morant out with hip injury, will be considered week-to-week

Ja Morant, the spark plug of a resurgent Memphis Grizzlies team, will be added to the team’s lengthy injury report for the next week at least, and likely the next few, with a hip injury

.

Morant suffered a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) against the Lakers and is now week-to-week — which means he will miss the rematch against the Lakers on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/aaWPokszHz — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 9, 2024

Morant has returned to his high-flying All-Star form this season, averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 assists a game. It was a high-flying play against the Lakers where he got injured, Morant went up to finish a transition alley-oop and Rui Hachimura undercut him while he was defenseless in the air. No foul was called on the play, and the line about the injury in an otherwise straightforward press release was a clear little dig at the officials and league by Memphis.

Ja Morant was injured on this lob attempt.



Somehow there was no foul called. Ridiculous.

pic.twitter.com/Q6MZ9jpcJo — GrizzMuse (@GrizzlyMuse) November 7, 2024

Memphis, 6-4, is trying to keep its head above water through an early season rash of injuries. In addition to Morant, the team’s third-leading scorer Desmond Bane (oblique), Marcus Smart (ankle), GG Jackson (foot), and Vince Williams Jr. (leg) also are all out.