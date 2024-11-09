 Skip navigation
Ja Morant out with hip injury, will be considered week-to-week

  
Published November 9, 2024 05:58 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 06: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on November 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ja Morant, the spark plug of a resurgent Memphis Grizzlies team, will be added to the team’s lengthy injury report for the next week at least, and likely the next few, with a hip injury
.
Morant suffered a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) against the Lakers and is now week-to-week — which means he will miss the rematch against the Lakers on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Morant has returned to his high-flying All-Star form this season, averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 assists a game. It was a high-flying play against the Lakers where he got injured, Morant went up to finish a transition alley-oop and Rui Hachimura undercut him while he was defenseless in the air. No foul was called on the play, and the line about the injury in an otherwise straightforward press release was a clear little dig at the officials and league by Memphis.

Memphis, 6-4, is trying to keep its head above water through an early season rash of injuries. In addition to Morant, the team’s third-leading scorer Desmond Bane (oblique), Marcus Smart (ankle), GG Jackson (foot), and Vince Williams Jr. (leg) also are all out.

