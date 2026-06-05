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NBA Playoff Highlights

Rockets bring back “ketchup and mustard” look with new look uniforms for next season

  
Published June 5, 2026 12:12 PM

Ketchup and mustard are back in Houston.

The Rockets unveiled their uniforms for the 2026-27 season, bringing back — with an updated version — the classic red jerseys with a yellow accent.

“We heard our fans…Ketchup and mustard is back!” Patrick Fertitta, Vice Chairman of the Houston Rockets and Comets, said in a statement announcing the new look. “From the time my family bought the team in 2017, we’ve heard from countless fans about how deeply those colors are tied to their memories of Rockets basketball. We wanted to create something that celebrates the generations of fans who built Rockets basketball while inspiring the next generation of Rockets fans.”

Red remains the primary color for the Rockets’ look, although their third jerseys are black with red lettering. The Rockets “R” logo remains at the center of the new look, while the reimagined Dunkstronaut image blends nostalgia with innovation and is a nod to the spirit of Space City.

The Rockets are coming off a 52-win season that showed promise, with a young core starting to take steps forward, but also a disappointing first-round playoff exit to a shorthanded Lakers team. Whatever moves the Rockets make to take their next step forward with this group, they will look sharp in these new uniforms.

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