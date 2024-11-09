 Skip navigation
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim Julien Beaumer races RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 13, Julien Beaumer ended 2025 season with SMX top-10 sweep
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction: Man City to ‘clean our heads over the international break’
haynes.jpg
Haynes King leads Georgia Tech past Cam Ward, No. 4 Miami, 28-23 to hand Hurricanes 1st loss

Chelsea, Arsenal set for huge matchup
Chelsea, Arsenal set for huge matchup
nbc_pl_arneintv_241109.jpg
Slot discusses historic start to Liverpool tenure
Slot 'deserves a ton of credit' with Liverpool
Slot ‘deserves a ton of credit’ with Liverpool

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim Julien Beaumer races RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 13, Julien Beaumer ended 2025 season with SMX top-10 sweep
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction: Man City to ‘clean our heads over the international break’
haynes.jpg
Haynes King leads Georgia Tech past Cam Ward, No. 4 Miami, 28-23 to hand Hurricanes 1st loss

nbc_pl_chearspreview_241109.jpg
Chelsea, Arsenal set for huge matchup
nbc_pl_arneintv_241109.jpg
Slot discusses historic start to Liverpool tenure
nbc_pl_livavlpostgame_241109.jpg
Slot ‘deserves a ton of credit’ with Liverpool

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cavaliers vs Nets Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published November 9, 2024 05:23 PM
The undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers welcome the Brooklyn Nets to town who are fresh off an OT loss to the Celtics.

Cleveland is 10-0 and rolling with wins over the Warriors, Bucks, Lakers, and Knicks. The Cavaliers have the rest advantage here having Saturday off following the 19-point win over Golden State.

Brooklyn is 4-5 and coming off a letdown OT loss to the Celtics in Boston (108-104). The Nets led at halftime and the Celtics were without Jaylen Brown, so that was a missed opportunity for Brooklyn. The Nets are 1-3 on the road and played both of its back-to-backs against the Grizzlies.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Nets @ Cavaliers

● Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
● Time: 7:30 PM ET
● Site: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
● City: Cleveland, OH
● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Nets @ Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:
● Moneyline: Cleveland (-975), Brooklyn Nets (+575)
● Spread: Cleveland -12.5
● Total: 222.5

Probable starting lineups for Cleveland and Brooklyn

· Cleveland Cavaliers (10-0)

PG Darius Garland
SG Donovan Mitchell
SF Dean Wade
PF Evan Mobley
C Jarrett Allen

· Brooklyn Nets (4-5)

PG Dennis Schroder
SG Cam Thomas
SF Cameron Johnson
PF Dorian Finney-Smith
C Nic Claxton

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nets @ Cavaliers

  • Cleveland is an NBA-best 9-1 ATS.
  • Brooklyn is tied for the second-best ATS mark at 7-2.
  • Cleveland is 7-3 to the Over, tied for the fifth-best mark in the NBA.
  • Brooklyn is 5-4 to the Under this season.
  • Cam Johnson has scored 18 or more points in three straight games
  • Cam Thomas is coming off his third 30-point game of the season versus Boston (31).
  • Jarrett Allen has scored 13 or more points in four straight games and grabbed at least 12 rebounds.
  • Donovan Mitchell is coming off his lowest-scoring output of the season (12) a game after his second-highest effort (29).

Notable Player Props for Nets @ Cavaliers

Highest Point Props

  • Cam Thomas O/U 23.5 Points
  • Donovan Mitchell O/U 23.5 Points
  • Darius Garland O/U 18.5 Points
  • Dennis Schroder O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

  • Jarrett Allen O/U 11.5 Rebounds
  • Evan Mobley O/U 8.5 Rebounds
  • Nic Claxton O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

  • Darius Garland O/U 6.5 Assists
  • Dennis Schroder O/U 6.5 Assists
  • Donovan Mitchell O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Nets @ Cavaliers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Dorian Finney-Smith to go Under his 13.5 Points + Rebounds prop:

“When looking at this matchup, it’s hard to imagine where Dorian Finney-Smith works into the mix. His points + rebounds prop is 13.5 and that’s a number he has gone Over in five out of nine games.

The Nets went to OT and lost to the Celtics last night. Brooklyn will go on the road to Cleveland to take on the undefeated Cavaliers for the third back-to-back of the early season.

Finney-Smith had 12 P+R in the first instance on 28 minutes at Memphis, then a season-high 23 P+R in 28 minutes of the second time, which also came against Memphis. The Cavaliers have size down low to limit Finney-Smith and he won’t be able to guard the Cavaliers in the post, only on the wing, so those 28 minutes could decrease, amid a blowout as well.

I like Finney-Smith to go Under his 13.5 points + rebounds prop in Cleveland.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Cavaliers and the Nets:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports finds value in taking Brooklyn on the ML (+575)
· Spread: NBC Sports has low confidence in Brooklyn +12.5 on the spread
· Total: NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 222.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from

NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

