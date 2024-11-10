 Skip navigation
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2024 season
UAE Challenge - Day Two
Dutch pro might've just fired the most unlikely 59 ever at DP World Tour Q-School
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway
What to watch for in NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_chegoalneto_241110.jpg
Neto’s strike ties it up for Chelsea v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoalmartinelli_241110.jpg
Martinelli goes near post to give Arsenal the lead
nbc_ffpg_propashot_241110.jpg
Lions-Texans SNF player props: St. Brown, Stroud

Jordan Clay Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American as Part of Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Published November 10, 2024 01:11 PM
Jordan Clay.JPG

Wide receiver Jordan Clay (San Antonio, Texas/ Madison High School) was officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American by America’s Navy and NBC Sports representatives during a live jersey presentation.

Navy All-American Bowl

Wide receiver Jordan Clay (San Antonio, Texas/ Madison High School) was officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American by America’s Navy and NBC Sports representatives during a live jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome tour. Clay, a standout junior, is rated as a four-star prospect.

Clay will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 Navy All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Clay was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports, and NXGN. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Defensive Player of the Year Award, All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).