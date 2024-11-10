Watch Now
Neto's strike ties it up for Chelsea v. Arsenal
Pedro Neto ties it up for Chelsea against Arsenal with a strike from outside the box that gets the crowd at Stamford Bridge on its feet.
Arteta, Maresca discuss draw in Chelsea v. Arsenal
Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca each give their take on the draw between Chelsea and Arsenal in Matchweek 11, with Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe reacting to the result.
Neto, Cucurella react to draw v. Arsenal
Pedro Neto and Marc Cucurella discuss Chelsea's hard-fought draw against Arsenal, explaining what they took away from the latest London Derby.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
Despite chances to capitalize on each end, Chelsea and Arsenal dueled to a 1-1 draw in an intense match at Stamford Bridge, adding another chapter to the history of the London Derby.
Martinelli goes near post to give Arsenal the lead
Gabriel Martinelli finishes near post to put Arsenal up 1-0 over Chelsea in the London Derby during Matchweek 11.
Havertz’s goal called back after VAR review
Kai Havertz appears to have put Arsenal up 1-0 against Chelsea before a VAR review rules him offside at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Leicester Matchweek 11
Manchester United took a first half lead and didn’t look back, as the Red Devils dominated Leicester City at Old Trafford in Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game as interim manager.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Ipswich Town MWK 11
Ipswich Town was able to go up 2-0 in the first half and hang on, stunning Tottenham at home in Matchweek 11.
Tottenham was ‘disappointing’ v. Ipswich Town
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard break down Tottenham's home loss to Ipswich Town in Matchweek 11, discussing how concerning the defeat is.
Barnes’ goal seals the victory for Newcastle
Harvey Barnes finishes in the box to put Newcastle up 3-1 and earn a strong victory against Nottingham Forest.
Garnacho’s superb finish puts United up 3-0
Alejandro Garnacho connects with a beauty from outside the box to seal the victory for Manchester United over Leicester City at Old Trafford.
Joelinton goes off the post to put Newcastle up
Joelinton connects with a beautiful left-footed strike to put Newcastle up 2-1 against Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 11.