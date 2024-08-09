 Skip navigation
Jalen Brunson ‘completely comfortable’ taking discount with Knicks: ‘ I want to win here’

  
Published August 9, 2024 04:34 PM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Round 2 Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Brunson became a Knicks legend this summer. First by leading New York back to the second round of the playoffs, the first time New York had made the second round (or farther) in the playoffs since 1999-2000.

Then, after the season, he took a massive discount with his next contract.

Why? Brunson said because he wants to win in New York — and yes, he realized what he was doing.

“I think about every decision that I make and I’m completely comfortable with what I’ve done,” Brunson said, via the Associated Press.

“Obviously I’m well off, myself and my family, we’re obviously well off, so that’s first and foremost. But I want to win. I want to win here.”

Brunson agreed to a sweetheart deal to help out the Knicks: four years, $156.5 million. It’s a sweetheart deal because if Brunson had played out his contract and become a free agent, then next summer, he could have re-signed with the Knicks for five years, $269.1 million — that’s $112.5 million more than he took. Or, to look at it another way, Brunson agreed to a contract that pays him an average of $39.1 million a year for the next four years, but if he’d waited he could have averaged $53.8 million a year.

For Brunson, it’s worth it to win.

New York made its big move this offseason by trading for Mikal Bridges, a coveted two-way wing who averaged 19.6 points a game last season in Brooklyn. This is a bet on fit — Bridges is another Villanova guy who should mesh well with the Knicks rotation — and the sum being more than the individual parts.

Brunson wants the Knicks to take a step beyond the second round.

Here is what he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“It’s nice to hear that we’re contenders, but I think we have to go into training camp without having that word be spoken...

“Obviously I said I want to get past the second round after getting there two straight years. But we can’t just go into the season and jump right back into the second round. We’ve got to go back and start all over again. We have some new pieces and some familiar faces, so what can we do with it? What type of team do we want to be?”

