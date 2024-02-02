Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry highlight list of 2024 NBA All-Star Game reserves.

Jalen Brunson is in (he probably should have started, but he’s in). Stephen Curry is in. So are Anthony Davis, Donovan Michell, and other names we expected to hear.

The reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis were announced on Thursday, with the coaches — who pick the reserves — trying to shoehorn in 12 or more deserving players into the seven available slots. It always leads to snubs. And, there are always injuries where Commissioner Adam Silver gets to name replacements — and we already have two of those in the East frontcourt.

As a quick reminder, here are the starters (as voted in by the fans, players and media):

Eastern Conference: Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid. Jayson Tatum

Western Conference: Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic

The reserves for each conference are:

EASTERN CONFERENCE All-STAR RESERVES

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

Bam Adebayo (Heat)

Julius Randle (Knicks)

Tyrese Maxey (76ers)

Paolo Banchero (Magic)

The biggest snubs: Trae Young (Hawks), Kristaps Porzingis (Celtics), Mikal Bridges (Nets), Pascal Siakam (Pacers), Derrick White (Celtics).

There will be a couple of changes to the East roster. Starter Joel Embiid has a meniscus injury in his right knee, and while the team is not releasing a timeline past this weekend, it is doubtful he will play in an exhibition (and if he needs surgery, as expected, he will be out well past the All-Star break). The Knicks’ Randle is out with a dislocated shoulder and the New York announced he will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. Considering that timeline, it’s improbable he will play in the All-Star Game

That opens up a couple of frontcourt replacements for the Commissioner to make. If he follows the fan voting, as he has often done in the past, the next two frontcourt players are Jimmy Butler of the Heat and Porzingis with the Celtics. Mikal Bridges of the Nets would also be considered.

WESTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STAR RESERVES

Anthony Davis (Lakers)

Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

Devin Booker (Suns)

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

Stephen Curry (Warriors)

Paul George (Clippers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

The biggest snubs: De’Aaron Fox (Kings), Lauri Marrkannen (Jazz), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Domantas Sabonis (Kings), Brandon Ingram (Pelicans), Zion Williamson (Pelicans), Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves), Alpren Şengün (Rockets), James Harden (Clippers).

The name in that West reserve group that turned heads was Towns, who got in while the Kings were snubbed with both Fox and Sabonis missing the cut.

This year’s All-Star Game is set for Feb. 18 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This season will return to a traditional East vs. West format with four 12-minute quarters — no target scores or other funky changes this time around. It is the All-Star game returning to its roots in Hoosier country.

