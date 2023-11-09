 Skip navigation
Jamal Murray reportedly out 3-4 weeks with hamstring injury

  
Published November 8, 2023 07:22 PM
DENVER NUGGETS VS NEW ORLEANS PELICANS, NBA

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 6: Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets and DeAndre Jordan (6) speak on the bench during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, November 6, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Denver Post via Getty Images

When Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Murray was out for the “foreseeable future” he wasn’t kidding.

Murray will be out 3-4 weeks — very likely through the end of November at least — with a strained hamstring, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Nuggets are taking a cautious approach to assure there will be no lingering issues with the hamstring, and there’s an expectation that Murray will need three to four weeks to properly heal before returning to play, sources said.

Murray strained his hamstring Saturday night in a game against the Bulls and has already missed one game (a win against the also shorthanded Pelicans).

Murray is averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 assists a night, plus shooting 43.8% from 3. He remains critical to the Nuggets’ chances to repeat, which is why the team will take their time bringing him back so this doesn’t linger. With Murray out Reggie Jackson moves into the starting lineup and Collin Gillespie will likely get some run as the backup one.

