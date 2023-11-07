 Skip navigation
Frederik Andersen
Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely because of a blood clotting issue
NBA: Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans
Basketball Pickups: Fantasy managers squawkin' for Hawkins
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Pelican Women's Championship - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule for The Annika, Bermuda Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_princevsrutgers_mattallocohighlight_231106.jpg
Allocco's biggest moments from win over Rutgers
nbc_cbb_rutgersvsprinceton_v2_231106.jpg
MBB Highlights: Princeton upsets Rutgers 68-61
nbc_pftpm_aidanhutchinson_231106.jpg
Hutchinson, Lions not naïve to the big picture

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
James Harden scores 17, looks solid in Clippers debut, but team does not in loss to Knicks

  
Published November 7, 2023 12:23 AM
Los Angeles Clippers v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 6: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on November 6, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

There were moments in James Harden’s debut Monday where The Beard reminded everyone he is very good at basketball.

Harden put up a quality stat line of 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting, was 2-of-4 from 3 plus had six assists on the night.

He was also -18 in a game where the Clippers’ new stars looked like a team at the start of training camp figuring out how to play next to each other while Tyronn Lue experimented with lineups.

Meanwhile, the Knicks’ Julius Randle was aggressive and broke out of his early-season slump, dropping a team-high 27. RJ Barrett added 26 and the Knicks pulled away in the fourth quarter to get the win at home, 111-97.

For Harden and the Clippers, this is just the first step in the journey, and to a man they use the word patience and process a lot. Or, if you prefer use Tyronn Lue’s interesting phrasing of the Clippers next steps (via Law Murray of The Athletic).

“I love the process that we’ll need to get to,” Lue said.

You could see how the Clippers were trying to figure out the dance from the opening tip. With a starting five of Harden, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac, Harden played primarily off the ball in the first quarter and had zero shots but a couple of assists while Westbrook scored nine.

To start the second quarter, Harden took over for a stretch and scored seven quick points on 3-of-4 shooting.

Lue was clearly experimenting with lineups, and while it’s a very small sample size, one thing seemed clear on this night — Westbrook and Harden were better when separated. Harden scored 15 of his 17 points when Westbrook was off the court. However, it’s hard to draw any conclusions until the injured Terance Mann rejoins the rotation (likely coming off the bench at first). There is no timeline yet for his return and Lue has a lot of things to try.

This was a grinding game that was not pretty at times. In the first half the teams combined to shoot 9-of-35 from 3 and the Clippers had 10 turnovers but the Knicks topped that with 11.

Those kinds of games are where Tom Thibodeau’s teams tend to thrive.

The Knicks found a groove they have been missing for the first couple weeks of the season — in part because Randle started scoring — but Mitchell Robinson added 13 and Donte DiVincenzo had a dozen off the bench. The win improves the Knicks to 3-4.

New York knows who and what it is, even if the team hasn’t been playing like that much of the season.

The Clippers are just starting to figure it out, and Lue said the next 10 games would be an experiment. If they keep getting this version of Harden, the Clippers will win a few of those, too.

