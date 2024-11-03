 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

OhioStatePennState__016105.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 10: Ohio State gets a much-needed win, while the Big 12 devolves into chaos
kalebjohnson.jpg
Kaleb Johnson scores 3 TDs, rushes for 135 yards in Iowa’s 42-10 win over Wisconsin
NBA: Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

OhioStatePennState__016105.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State holds off Penn State
nbc_cfb_wisconsiniowa_extendedhl_v3_241102.jpg
Highlights: Sullivan, Johnson lead Iowa to win
nbc_cfb_iowa_sullivanintv_241102.jpg
Sullivan reflects on successful Iowa debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

OhioStatePennState__016105.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 10: Ohio State gets a much-needed win, while the Big 12 devolves into chaos
kalebjohnson.jpg
Kaleb Johnson scores 3 TDs, rushes for 135 yards in Iowa’s 42-10 win over Wisconsin
NBA: Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

OhioStatePennState__016105.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State holds off Penn State
nbc_cfb_wisconsiniowa_extendedhl_v3_241102.jpg
Highlights: Sullivan, Johnson lead Iowa to win
nbc_cfb_iowa_sullivanintv_241102.jpg
Sullivan reflects on successful Iowa debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Joel Embiid reportedly in altercation with Philadelphia columnist who referenced Embiid’s family in story

  
Published November 3, 2024 12:20 AM
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on in the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Joel Embiid vented his frustration at the narrative around his not yet having played this season, saying, “it’s b*******. Like that dude, he’s not here, Marcus, I’ve done way too much for this f****** city to be treated like this.”

The Marcus in question is Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who was at Saturday night’s 76ers loss to the Grizzlies and the two reportedly got into an altercation, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic, as well as reporters on site such as Keith Pompey of The Inquirer.

Pompey confirmed that Embiid shoved Hayes.

An NBA spokesman told NBC Sports, “We are aware of reports of an incident in the Sixers locker room this evening and are commencing an investigation.”

Hayes wrote a column this week criticizing Embiid for his absences over the years, including this season, then doubled down after Embiid spoke out, saying the Sixers “didn’t know he was so unfit for action when he arrived at training camp.” What set Embiid off was in the original column, where Hayes rather clumsily referenced Embiid’s son Arthur and late brother (who his son is named after), saying Embiid “often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother,” and that involves showing up for work. Embiid understandably took offense to mentioning his family in that manner.

The league traditionally comes down hard on players who physically confront media or fans. We’ll see where this investigation leads.

As for the game, the Grizzlies took control in the second half and cruised to a 124-107 win behind 27 points from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Mentions
Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers