NBA fines Philadelphia for comments about Embiid’s health but not for him missing games

Philadelphia 76ers’ president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has been clear about the team’s plans this season for Joel Embiid since training camp opened: “We’re going to be really smart about this. We’re focused on April, May, June... But with Joel specifically... we actually have quite a few guys who we think we need to be smart about how we manage them through the season while still maintaining a high level of play, and keep the eye on the prize as we do that.”

That and similar comments about load managing Embiid this season have led to a $100,000 fine from the NBA, the league announced Tuesday. However, the league’s investigation into this “also confirmed that Embiid has been unable to play in the 76ers’ regular season games this season due to a left knee condition” and as such he has not violated the league’s player participation policy.

Embiid has missed the 76ers’ first three games this season, and is listed as out for the fourth on Wednesday night, due to “left knee injury management.” Embiid has been dealing with soreness in that left knee from before he had surgery on the meniscus last February. He returned for the playoffs but was clearly slowed (despite averaging 33 and 10) and the same was true of his time with USA Basketball at the Paris Olympics.

Embiid has yet to participate in a full 5-on-5 contact practice, something he will do before returning to the court. There is no timeline for his return, but the 1-2 76ers could use him and Paul George — who also has yet to play this season — back soon.

While he hasn’t gotten on the court, that hasn’t stopped Embiid from picking up a technical foul — for waiving a towel during an opponent’s free throw. The league handed it down.

When Embiid will be able to pick up technicals on the court is the question hanging over the 76ers’ start to the season. At least the team isn’t getting fined while waiting for him.