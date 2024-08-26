 Skip navigation
Coco Gauff begins U.S. Open title defense with win, new motto
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Tom Vialle in wood section.JPG
2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Ironman: Tom Vialle wins first Pro Motocross National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
TOUR Championship - Final Round
Tour Championship prize money: How the $100 million purse will be paid out to the top 30

Jokic, Doncic, LeBron: 20 players with NBA 2K25 rankings of 90+

  
Published August 26, 2024 05:50 PM
Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets talk during a beak in the action in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 17, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Few things will rile up players like their NBA 2K ratings.

NBA 2K25 is available Sept. 6 (on your PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or just about anything else), and the player ratings have been released over the last few weeks. This season 20 players ended up with an overall rating of 90 or higher, so we are breaking out the list (hat tip NBA Central who compiled lists).

97

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)
Luka Doncic (Mavericks)
Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

96

Joel Embiid (76ers)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

95

Stephen Curry (Warriors)
LeBron James (Lakers)
Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

94

Anthony Davis (Lakers)
Kevin Durant (Suns)

93

Devin Booker (Suns)
Jalen Brunson (Knicks)
Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

92

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)
Kyrie Irving (Mavericks)
Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)
Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

91

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

90

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
Ja Morant (Grizzlies)

My first impression is that this is too low a ranking for Jokic, even if he is tied for the highest in the league. I also think this number underrates Morant, who is set for a bounce-back season in Memphis.

Expect Wembanyama’s number to get a boost during the season, he is improving rapidly.

