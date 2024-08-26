Jokic, Doncic, LeBron: 20 players with NBA 2K25 rankings of 90+

Few things will rile up players like their NBA 2K ratings.

NBA 2K25 is available Sept. 6 (on your PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or just about anything else), and the player ratings have been released over the last few weeks. This season 20 players ended up with an overall rating of 90 or higher, so we are breaking out the list (hat tip NBA Central who compiled lists).

97

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

96

Joel Embiid (76ers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

95

Stephen Curry (Warriors)

LeBron James (Lakers)

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

94

Anthony Davis (Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Suns)

93

Devin Booker (Suns)

Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

92

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Kyrie Irving (Mavericks)

Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

91

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs)

90

Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

Ja Morant (Grizzlies)

My first impression is that this is too low a ranking for Jokic, even if he is tied for the highest in the league. I also think this number underrates Morant, who is set for a bounce-back season in Memphis.

Expect Wembanyama’s number to get a boost during the season, he is improving rapidly.