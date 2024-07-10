Kawhi Leonard on Paul George leaving: ‘We know what it was before the season’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/t0h2biqwjwxf9ugniyyc
Cassidy’s Takeaways: Two FutureCasts and more recruiting intel
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
olympics_1920_sign.jpg
Fields finalized for Olympic men’s and women’s golf competitions
U.S. Open - Round One
Five things we learned from Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup press conference

Top Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_golf_gc_evianpreview_240709.jpg
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_golf_gc_roseveldman_240709.jpg
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/t0h2biqwjwxf9ugniyyc
Cassidy’s Takeaways: Two FutureCasts and more recruiting intel
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
olympics_1920_sign.jpg
Fields finalized for Olympic men’s and women’s golf competitions
U.S. Open - Round One
Five things we learned from Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup press conference

Top Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_golf_gc_evianpreview_240709.jpg
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_golf_gc_roseveldman_240709.jpg
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kawhi Leonard on Paul George leaving: ‘We know what it was before the season’

  
Published July 10, 2024 12:01 AM
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 7: Paul George #13 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers look on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 7, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George entered last season knowing where they both stood — the Clippers had to extend them or they would be unrestricted free agents. Leonard accepted a below-market three-year, $152 million contract, while George ultimately didn’t get the offer he wanted from Los Angeles and bolted for Philadelphia as a free agent.

That outcome didn’t surprise Leonard because he and George had been talking all season and knew how things might play out.

“I mean, we know what it was before the season, so we know what it was gonna come down to,” Leonard said during Team USA training camp in Las Vegas. “So we talked the whole way through, no surprise.”

Leonard and George thought it might play out this way? Interesting.

Leonard signed an extension mid-season for three years, $152 million. George said on his podcast this week that — after much negotiating — he would have signed the same deal the Clippers offered Leonard, but they also had to give him a no-trade clause. George said his logic was that if he was going to take a home-town discount, he wanted to be sure he was home. The Clippers wouldn’t give him the no-trade, which is understandable from the organization’s position, but it also tips their hand a little. George looked at all this and thought that four years, $212 million and the chance to play with Joel Embiid in Philly was better than what the Clippers would offer.

Leonard, at least, was not surprised by that.

Mentions
Paul George.png Paul George Kawhi Leonard.png Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers