Kevin Durant focused on season, ‘not even thinking about’ contract extension

Everyone is waiting to see how this season in Phoenix plays out.

That includes Kevin Durant. He could sign a one-year, $59.7 million extension today that would keep him with the Suns through 2027, or he could wait until next summer and sign a two-year, $123.8 million that runs through 2028 (he cannot sign for longer due to the over-38 rule). When asked about it by Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Durant said his focus is on this season, not a future contract.

“I’m not even thinking about it. I’m just going to play out my contract really, and just focus on that. Focus on the team. I haven’t even really had conversations with anybody about a contract. Trying to focus on basketball...

“I’ve been blessed enough to be in this position for 18 years and so I’m not really focused on the money part of it. I’m just trying to keep getting better and keep growing my game and see how good I can get. That’s always been my main focus. When the time comes, the time comes. Right now, I got two seasons left on my deal so I’m going to focus on those two.”

Durant is a pure hooper, a guy who loves the game and is dedicated to the craft — take him at his word he’s not thinking about the money (he’s also made nearly $400 million in salary alone in his career, so he has the luxury of not thinking about it).

This offseason he will think about it, but whether he decides to play out his contract, sign the extension, or choose a third path likely will depend on how this season goes. Combine Durant and Devin Booker with Mike Budenholzer — a high-level regular season coach — in the big chair, Tyus Jones at the point and a healthier Bradley Beal and overall roster, and on paper the Suns are contenders in the West. They just have to prove it. If they do look like a threat, Durant will likely take the money and sign the extension. If not, a lot of things could be on the table.

It’s going to be an interesting season in the Valley of the Sun.