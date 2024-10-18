 Skip navigation
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Texans vs. Packers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Shriners Children's Open - Previews
Friday’s play at Shriners Children’s Open significantly delayed by high winds
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Week 7 Expected Points: Demario Douglas ascending

Top Clips

nbc_dls_leonard_241018.jpg
Discussing Leonard’s legacy as injuries pile up
nbc_ffhh_dennyonshow_241018.jpg
Douglas, Otton amongst underrated Week 7 players
nbc_golf_lpga_bmwchamprd2hl_241018.jpg
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kevin Durant focused on season, ‘not even thinking about’ contract extension

  
Published October 18, 2024 01:02 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during a NBA Preseason game on October 17, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Everyone is waiting to see how this season in Phoenix plays out.

That includes Kevin Durant. He could sign a one-year, $59.7 million extension today that would keep him with the Suns through 2027, or he could wait until next summer and sign a two-year, $123.8 million that runs through 2028 (he cannot sign for longer due to the over-38 rule). When asked about it by Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Durant said his focus is on this season, not a future contract.

“I’m not even thinking about it. I’m just going to play out my contract really, and just focus on that. Focus on the team. I haven’t even really had conversations with anybody about a contract. Trying to focus on basketball...

“I’ve been blessed enough to be in this position for 18 years and so I’m not really focused on the money part of it. I’m just trying to keep getting better and keep growing my game and see how good I can get. That’s always been my main focus. When the time comes, the time comes. Right now, I got two seasons left on my deal so I’m going to focus on those two.”

Durant is a pure hooper, a guy who loves the game and is dedicated to the craft — take him at his word he’s not thinking about the money (he’s also made nearly $400 million in salary alone in his career, so he has the luxury of not thinking about it).

This offseason he will think about it, but whether he decides to play out his contract, sign the extension, or choose a third path likely will depend on how this season goes. Combine Durant and Devin Booker with Mike Budenholzer — a high-level regular season coach — in the big chair, Tyus Jones at the point and a healthier Bradley Beal and overall roster, and on paper the Suns are contenders in the West. They just have to prove it. If they do look like a threat, Durant will likely take the money and sign the extension. If not, a lot of things could be on the table.

It’s going to be an interesting season in the Valley of the Sun.

Mentions
Kevin Durant.png Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns Primary Logo Phoenix Suns