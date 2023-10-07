 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v Duke
No. 10 Notre Dame vs No. 25 Louisville: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Three
Dunhill Links set for Monday finish after weather delay
MotoAmerica 2023 Jake Gagne leads Photo by Brian J. Nelson (1).jpeg
MotoAmerica announces 2024 schedule featuring a return to Mid-Ohio
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_coolmoreturfmilev2_231007.jpg
Up to the Mark wins the Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_nas_hemricintv_231007.jpg
Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8
nbc_nas_mayerintv_231007.jpg
Mayer: Felt ‘unbeatable’ in Xfinity ROVAL win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v Duke
No. 10 Notre Dame vs No. 25 Louisville: TV, Time, Preview, Predictions, Odds
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Three
Dunhill Links set for Monday finish after weather delay
MotoAmerica 2023 Jake Gagne leads Photo by Brian J. Nelson (1).jpeg
MotoAmerica announces 2024 schedule featuring a return to Mid-Ohio
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_coolmoreturfmilev2_231007.jpg
Up to the Mark wins the Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_nas_hemricintv_231007.jpg
Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8
nbc_nas_mayerintv_231007.jpg
Mayer: Felt ‘unbeatable’ in Xfinity ROVAL win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Knicks’ Evan Fournier remains frustrated he’s not in Thibodeau’s rotation

  
Published October 7, 2023 06:03 PM
2023 New York Knicks Media Day

TARRYTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Evan Fournier #13 of the New York Knicks poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 26, 2022 at the Knicks Training Center in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks have a solid rotation on the wing: Quentin Grimes and RJ Barrett start, with Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart backing them up. Immanuel Quickley can slide down to play a little two as well.

That doesn’t leave many minutes for Evan Fournier. The veteran French player was squeezed out of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation last season and expected to be traded before training camp opened this season. Yet here we are with preseason games about to tip off and Fournier is still a Knick — and he’s frustrated about it, as he told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News (warning, NSFW language).

Fournier is under contract for $18.9 million this season and the reason he is still a Knick is the front office would love to use his salary in a trade, that deal just has not come along yet. (The Knicks have a team option on Fournier for $19 million next season.)

While Fourier struggled last season as his role shrunk, two seasons ago he averaged 14.1 points a game as a starter, shooting 38.9% from 3, and for most of his career has been a solid shooter on the wing with numbers like that season. There are teams where he might fit as a floor-spacing role player, but nobody is trading anything of value to get him, and at nearly $19 million a year it’s hard to see a team reaching a trade just for him. If Fournier gets traded, it will be as salary ballast in a bigger deal.

Which means the drama over Fournier being outside the Knicks rotation may be one of the ongoing stories for the Knicks this season. However, if the team is winning, it won’t be a major storyline.

Mentions
Evan Fournier.jpg Evan Fournier 2111.jpg Tom Thibodeau New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks