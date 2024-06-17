 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
Ascot Races
How to watch the Royal Ascot: TV, Live stream information, dates, schedule, and more
U.S. Open - Final Round
After ‘probably the toughest’ day of his career, Rory McIlroy withdraws from Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
Stash Baz, whose ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
nbc_yahoo_djherz_240617.jpg
In short term, Herz not a great starting option
nbc_yahoo_mccarthy_240616.jpg
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
Ascot Races
How to watch the Royal Ascot: TV, Live stream information, dates, schedule, and more
U.S. Open - Final Round
After ‘probably the toughest’ day of his career, Rory McIlroy withdraws from Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
Stash Baz, whose ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
nbc_yahoo_djherz_240617.jpg
In short term, Herz not a great starting option
nbc_yahoo_mccarthy_240616.jpg
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kristaps Porzingis available, expected to play in potential closeout Game 5

  
Published June 17, 2024 07:50 PM
NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) looks on before game four of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — In Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, Kristaps Porzingis was +25 and the Boston Celtics as a team were +25 and up 2-0. That wasn’t a coincidence.

Porzingis will be back on the court for the Celtics in Game 5 after missing the last two games with a foot/ankle issue.

“Yeah, he’s available. Expect to see him tonight,” Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said, adding there is no minutes restriction (at least officially, don’t expect him to play heavy minutes).

This is a huge boost for the Celtics, both psychologically in a close-out game and on the court.

“What does it change?” Mavericks’ coach Jason Kidd said of Porzingis’ return. “Just his ability to score in Game 1 and 2, and we have to be better [defensively]. We’ve got to make him put it on the floor where he just can’t catch-and-shoot. Then defensively, we have to be aware of his shot blocking. And so we’ve got to account for him when we do drive it to the paint that he’s one that can change or block shots, and we have to be better at that. In Game 1 and 2, we weren’t very good.”

When Porzingis enters the game, the Celtics faithful in the TD Garden will roar but expect Dallas to test KP.

“With him on the floor, we’ll see how he moves, but I think that healthy or not healthy -- I mean, healthy, we are going to still check to see how he moves,” Kidd said.

Mentions
Kristaps Porzingis.png Kristaps Porzingis Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics