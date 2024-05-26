 Skip navigation
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Rex & Lav podcast: The complicated life and tragic death of Grayson Murray
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden wins the 108th Indianapolis 500 for Team Penske for the second straight year
Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round
Davis Riley cruises past Scottie Scheffler to win Charles Schwab Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_indy_power_240526.jpg
Power makes hard impact to wall in 2024 Indy 500
nbc_golf_gc_higgsmurray_240526.jpg
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
nbc_golf_schwabfinalrd_bestshots_240526.jpg
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4 best shots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Rex & Lav podcast: The complicated life and tragic death of Grayson Murray
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden wins the 108th Indianapolis 500 for Team Penske for the second straight year
Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round
Davis Riley cruises past Scottie Scheffler to win Charles Schwab Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_indy_power_240526.jpg
Power makes hard impact to wall in 2024 Indy 500
nbc_golf_gc_higgsmurray_240526.jpg
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
nbc_golf_schwabfinalrd_bestshots_240526.jpg
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4 best shots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kristaps Porzingis out, Tyrese Haliburton questionable for Game 4 Monday

  
Published May 26, 2024 07:18 PM
Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 25: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts from the bench against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is officially questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a hamstring strain as his team tries to keep its season alive.

Haliburton was also questionable the day before Game 3 but was eventually ruled out. There are doubts about his ability to play in Game 4 — even if he wants to push through the injury (usually a bad idea with hamstring issues), how much 65% of Haliburton could help the Pacers is up for debate. Haliburton averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists a game for the Pacers this season, and he is the key to the Pacers up-tempo offense.

Ben Sheppard started in Haliburton’s place, but he went scoreless. The bulk of the point guard minutes went to T.J. McConnell, who scored 23 points with nine rebounds and six assists.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed this entire series and been out a month with a strained calf, is officially out for Game 4. There had been a report that Porzingis was targeting Game 4 for a return — and Boston would like their center to get some game action under his belt before the NBA Finals — but he is not ready yet.

No Porzingis means Al Horford again will start and get heavy minutes. That worked out well for Boston in Game 3, when Horford was 7-of-12 from 3 on his way to 23 points. Boston went on to win 114-11.

Boston is up 3-0 in the series and can close it out Monday. The NBA Finals do not start until June 6.

