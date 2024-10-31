Lakers, Bucks move on from first-round picks Jalen Hood-Schifino, MarJon Beauchamp

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern vs. Purdue prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
MLB: ALDS-New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals 2024 season recap: Bobby Witt Jr., rotation highlight remarkable turnaround
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
SMX 2025 Triumph Factory Racing team Jalek Swoll Austin Forkner Jordon Smith Stilez Roberston.jpg
Austin Forkner, Jalek Swoll highlight four-rider 2025 SuperMotocross Triumph Factory Racing announces team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_xaviermbb_millerint_241031.jpg
Miller hopes for injury-free year for Xavier
nbc_cbb_creightonmbb_hcmcdermottint_241031.jpg
How McDermott is navigating ‘crazy’ era of CBB
nbc_cbb_creightonmbb_kalkbrennerint_241031.jpg
Kalkbrenner breaks down Creighton’s title hopes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern vs. Purdue prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
MLB: ALDS-New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals 2024 season recap: Bobby Witt Jr., rotation highlight remarkable turnaround
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
SMX 2025 Triumph Factory Racing team Jalek Swoll Austin Forkner Jordon Smith Stilez Roberston.jpg
Austin Forkner, Jalek Swoll highlight four-rider 2025 SuperMotocross Triumph Factory Racing announces team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_xaviermbb_millerint_241031.jpg
Miller hopes for injury-free year for Xavier
nbc_cbb_creightonmbb_hcmcdermottint_241031.jpg
How McDermott is navigating ‘crazy’ era of CBB
nbc_cbb_creightonmbb_kalkbrennerint_241031.jpg
Kalkbrenner breaks down Creighton’s title hopes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Lakers, Bucks move on from first-round picks Jalen Hood-Schifino, MarJon Beauchamp

  
Published October 31, 2024 03:40 PM
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 17: Jalen Hood-Schifino #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the preseason NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 17, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When you’re a team with a superstar that expects to be in title contention for years, the front office has to nail their draft picks in the back half of the first round. You need to find a Brandin Podziemski (19th), a Payton Pritchard (26th), or, if you’re really lucky, a Tyrese Maxey (21st).

Then there are the misses, and sometimes it’s better to move on earlier rather than later. We saw that Thursday, the deadline day for teams to pick up rookie contract player options for next season. The Lakers and Bucks chose not to pick up the team options for two of their first-round picks, Jalen Hood-Schifino and MarJon Beauchamp, according to multiple reports.

Both will be free agents after this season.

Hood-Schifino, the No. 17 pick in 2023, is currently in his second season with the Lakers but the team is not picking up his third year option, a story broken by Chris Haynes. He played in just 21 games in an injury-plagued rookie season, first suffering a knee injury in the preseason, but the real blow was a back injury that ultimately led to a lumbar microdiscectomy in March, and he was out most of the second half of last season. Recovery from that surgery kept him out of Summer League, then when he got on the court in the preseason he was unimpressive, averaging 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 19.8 minutes of play. He has yet to get on the court this season with the Lakers.

Beauchamp, a 6'6" guard, is in his third season in Milwaukee and has played a total of nine minutes for the team through four games. The No. 24 pick in 2022 has not had the most stable environment — Doc Rivers is his third head coach in as many years — and while Adrian Griffin gave him a chance, getting him on the court in 33 games (and he shot 40% from 3 in those games) he has not been part of Doc Rivers’ plans. Beauchamp was set to make $4.8 million next season.

Mentions
LAL_Hood-Schifino_Jalen.jpg Jalen Hood-Schifino MIL_Beauchamp_MarJon.jpg Marjon Beauchamp Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Milwaukee Bucks Primary Logo Milwaukee Bucks