Lakers hire former head coaches Scott Brooks, Nate McMillan to be on J.J. Redick’s staff

  
Published July 3, 2024 02:16 PM
Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan looks on during the third quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 07, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The plan from the start was to ensure that rookie coach J.J. Redick — who poked fun at his own lack of experience at his introductory press conference — was surrounded by experience.

Mission accomplished. Two former NBA players turned head coaches — Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan — have been hired as part of Redick’s staff, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

McMillan has been the head coach for 1,428 NBA games, starting in 2000 with the Seattle Supersonics. He then spent time as the head coach in Portland, Indiana, and Atlanta. He led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

Brooks was the head coach in Oklahoma City during that team’s Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden era and led them to the NBA Finals in 2012. Brooks also was the head coach of the Wizards for five seasons.

Redick is still working to round out the rest of his staff.

That staff takes over a Lakers’ team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and expectations that outstrip the talent on the roster (and a franchise that has yet to make any significant roster upgrades this offseason). They are in a West with 12 teams — 13 if you want to count Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs — that legitimately expect to be in the postseason. It’s a tough spot for a rookie coach to walk into.

At least Redick has good coaches by his side.

