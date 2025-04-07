Lakers rout Thunder by 27 in game showing off Los Angeles’ shotmaking

For the season, the Lakers are a mediocre 3-point shooting team (36.1% as a team, 17th in the league) while the Thunder have held teams to 34.1% from 3 against them this season, the lowest percentage in the league.

On Sunday, the Lakers shot 55% from beyond the arc in Oklahoma City. Their shot-making was at its best, starting with Luka Doncic’s 30 points, and the Lakers cruised to a 127-99 win over the Thunder.

The two teams play again on Tuesday.

This win keeps the Lakers (48-30) as the No. 3 seed in the West, one full game in front of the Nuggets in fourth. Still, the middle of the West is incredibly tight: The Lakers are two games up on the Timberwolves/Clippers/Grizzlies who are all tied for seeds 6-8 heading into the final week of the season.

Everything clicked for the Lakers on Sunday. This was the peak of the Lakers ' shot-making and how J.J. Redick envisions the offense running. The Lakers also did a good job taking the Thunder bigs, Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren, out of the game.

“The movement, the spacing, and the intent was great all night,” Redick said postgame.

On the other side, the Thunder — who have locked up the No. 1 seed and had nothing to play for — looked flat. As evidence, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the NBA in made free throws, didn’t get to the line once. Only one Thunder starter got to the free throw line all game, Jalen Williams (eight times) a sign of the lack of force the Thunder played with in this one. SGA still led the Thunder with 26 points and nine assists.

Austin Reaves had 20 points and LeBron James 19 for the Lakers.

