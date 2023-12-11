 Skip navigation
Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Basketball Pickups: Isaiah Hartenstein set to see expanded role for Knicks
Bryce Young.jpg
Bryce Young Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Kedren Young.jpg
Kedren Young Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockupbucs_231211.jpg
Buccaneers control own destiny in NFC South
nbc_roto_btetexans_231211.jpg
Texans betting market craters with Stroud’s injury
nbc_roto_btemvp_231211.jpg
Why the chase for NFL MVP is a three-man race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LeBron James, Anthony Davis headline In-Season Tournament team

  
Published December 11, 2023 06:12 PM
NBA: In Season Tournament-Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after winning the in season tournament championship final against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament is in the rear-view mirror — and it was a success in achieving what it wanted to do, putting more eyeballs on an often overlooked part of the NBA season. Having LeBron James and the Lakers win helped draw those eyeballs, no doubt.

There was one bit of IST business left — naming the All-tournament team. The league did that Monday with LeBron, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Davis making the cut.

Other players receiving votes from the panel of 20 media members were:
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans (4)
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (3)
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (2)
Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks (2)
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
(Durant had seven votes, the other four players were unanimous)

On a separate note, the Lakers announced they would “unveil a unique, add-a-year In-Season Tournament banner, recognizing the inaugural 2023 win.” For a franchise that only hangs championship banners — and for a player to get his number retired he has to be in the Hall of Fame — this was a mild surprise. This new banner will be a different shape and color from the championship banners that hang in Crypto.com arena, just so there is no confusion. The Lakers will unveil the banner at home on Dec. 18 before their game against the Knicks.

