LeBron James, Anthony Davis headline In-Season Tournament team

The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament is in the rear-view mirror — and it was a success in achieving what it wanted to do, putting more eyeballs on an often overlooked part of the NBA season. Having LeBron James and the Lakers win helped draw those eyeballs, no doubt.

There was one bit of IST business left — naming the All-tournament team. The league did that Monday with LeBron, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Davis making the cut.

The All-Tournament Team for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament:



▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

▪️ Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

▪️ Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

▪️ LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers pic.twitter.com/OVu3n1kLwz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 11, 2023

Other players receiving votes from the panel of 20 media members were:

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans (4)

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (3)

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (2)

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks (2)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

(Durant had seven votes, the other four players were unanimous)

On a separate note, the Lakers announced they would “unveil a unique, add-a-year In-Season Tournament banner, recognizing the inaugural 2023 win.” For a franchise that only hangs championship banners — and for a player to get his number retired he has to be in the Hall of Fame — this was a mild surprise. This new banner will be a different shape and color from the championship banners that hang in Crypto.com arena, just so there is no confusion. The Lakers will unveil the banner at home on Dec. 18 before their game against the Knicks.