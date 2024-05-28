 Skip navigation
Mavericks center Maxi Kleber set to return for Game 4

  
Published May 28, 2024 10:40 AM
Following Stan Van Gundy's lofty praise of the Dallas stars, The Dan Patrick Show debates whether or not Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving make up the most talented backcourt in the history of the NBA.

While it doesn’t make up for Dereck Lively II being out with a neck sprain, Dallas got some good news about depth along the front line:

Maxi Kleber is set to make his return from a shoulder separation in Game 4, according to multiple reports.

Kleber is not a household name or a guy with impressive counting stats — 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds a game this season — but he brings real value in this series. First, he’s a plus defender who can protect the rim a little, and switch out on picks and hold his own. Second, he has to be respected from 3, where he shot 34.8% this season.

Kleber is a solid stretch five who can play minutes when starter Daniel Gafford goes to the bench for Jason Kidd. That is a plus because it keeps the Mavericks out of the small-ball, P.J. Washington at center minutes (although expect some of that).

The Mavericks are up 3-0 on the Timberwolves and would like to close the series out at home on Tuesday, giving Luka Doncic and his ailing knee more than a week off before the start of the NBA Finals in Boston on June 6.

