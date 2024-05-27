 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 has a $4.2 Million Man: Josef Newgarden earns record prize for second consecutive win at Brickyard
nbc_tennis_rolandgarros_nadalintv_240527.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2023 French Open - Day Ten
2024 French Open TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240527.jpg
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
nbc_moto_haidendeegan_240527.jpg
Should Deegan have been penalized in 250 win?
nbc_golf_gt_graysonmurrayreact_240527.jpg
How Murray’s passing may shift golf culture

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 has a $4.2 Million Man: Josef Newgarden earns record prize for second consecutive win at Brickyard
nbc_tennis_rolandgarros_nadalintv_240527.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2023 French Open - Day Ten
2024 French Open TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240527.jpg
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
nbc_moto_haidendeegan_240527.jpg
Should Deegan have been penalized in 250 win?
nbc_golf_gt_graysonmurrayreact_240527.jpg
How Murray’s passing may shift golf culture

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mavericks’ center Dereck Lively out for Game 4 with neck sprain

  
Published May 27, 2024 05:39 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) reacts after an injury in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mavericks center Dereck Lively II is officially out for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday with a neck sprain.

However, another Dallas center, Maxi Kleber, is closer to a return after being out since May 7 with a shoulder injury and is officially questionable for Game 4.

Lively had to leave Game 3 in the third quarter after incidentally being kneed in the head by Karl-Anthony Towns. He left the game but reports say he has not been put in concussion protocol, that the injuries are all about his neck.

Lively averaged 9.7 points a game — on perfect 13-of-13 shooting — plus 7.7 rebounds a game in the three games against the Timberwolves, but the numbers undersell his importance. Dallas is +22 in Lively’s minutes through three games and -9 in the minutes he is off the court. He has been a defensive force protecting the rim — in rotation with Daniel Gafford — and his ability to finish alley-oops around the rim has made him a favorite target of Luka Doncic this series.

Playing without Lively will put a lot more on Gafford’s plate, but it would help if Kleber returns. He went through a workout on the court on the off day in the series Monday. He has been out since May 7 with an AC joint separation, but if he can return the threat of his 3-point shot — 34.8% from beyond the arc this season hisplus is rebounding and defense would be a boost. If he cannot go, expect Jason Kidd to go with a small-ball lineup with P.J. Washington at the five when Gafford is on the bench.

Dallas is up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals and will look to close out the series on Tuesday.

Mentions
Dereck Lively II.png Dereck Lively II Maxi Kleber HS.jpg Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves