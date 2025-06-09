Reds at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 9

Its Monday, June 9 and the Reds (33-33) are in Cleveland to open a series against the Guardians (34-30).

Wade Miley is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Luis L. Ortiz for Cleveland.

The Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 4-2 win Sunday. Matt McClain, Jose Trevino, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand went yard for Cincinnati in the win. Cleveland also won Sunday but that was to prevent being swept by the Astros. Bo Naylor went 3-4 including his eighth home run of the season to pace the attack in a 4-2 win for the Guardians.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Guardians

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, CLEG

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Reds (+142), Guardians (-169)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Guardians

Pitching matchup for June 9, 2025: Wade Miley vs. Luis L. Ortiz

Reds: Wade Miley (0-0, 18.00 ERA)

Last outing: 6/4 vs. Milwaukee - 2IP, 4ER, 6H, 0BB, 0Ks Guardians: Luis L. Ortiz (3-6, 4.02 ERA)

Last outing: 6/4 at Yankees - 5.2IP, 0ER, 3H, 3BB, 7Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Guardians

The Guardians have won 3 straight home games against the Reds

Each of the Reds’ last 3 road games with the Guardians have stayed under the Total

The Reds have covered in their last 3 games against the Guardians

Jose Ramirez is riding an 8-game hitting streak (13-30) and has hit safely in 27 of his last 28 games (54-135)

is riding an 8-game hitting streak (13-30) and has hit safely in 27 of his last 28 games (54-135) Elly De La Cruz is 5-19 (.263) through 8 games in June

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Reds and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: