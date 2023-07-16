 Skip navigation
LeBron James changing number back to 23 next season

  Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published July 16, 2023 10:51 AM
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: A detail shot of the jersey of LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Washington Wizards on March 19, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James has worn No. 23 during both his stints in Cleveland, plus the first three years he was with the Lakers. However, the last two years in Los Angeles he wore the No. 6 that he first wore for the Miami Heat.

LeBron is changing back to No. 23. The reason is out of respect for the late Bill Russell, LeBron’s agent Rich Paul told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The NBA retired the No. 6 across the league but players already wearing the number were grandfathered in and could continue to wear it. LeBron did that for a season (one in which he set the NBA’s all-time scoring record).

LeBron’s No. 6 was the top-selling jersey in the NBA last season, the switch back to No. 23 was done early enough that Nike will have plenty of the new LeBron Lakers jerseys in stores by the time next season starts.

