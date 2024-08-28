LeBron’s rule: Bronny can’t call him ‘dad’ on the court

LeBron James said his dream was to play with his son Bronny in the NBA.

Whether or not that was Bronny’s dream, it’s happening this season. LeBron says there is already one rule: No calling him “dad” at the workplace. From The Show show taped in Paris during the Olympics.

Is @KingJames cool with Bronny calling him "Dad" on the court? 👀🏀#TheShop Live From Paris premieres this Thursday, 8/29 on our YouTube channel!



“No, we already laid that out. Cannot call me ‘Dad’ in the workplace. Once we leave out of the private facility and the gates close, I can be ‘Dad’ again. In the car if we ride together, at home, I can be ‘Dad.’... No, he got to call me, like, ‘2-3' or ‘Bron,’” he said. “Or you know, ‘GOAT’ if he want to. It’s up to him.”

You know Bronny is going to slip up once. He’s going to call for the ball in a scrimmage and instinctively yell “Dad” before he can catch himself. Let’s just hope that tape gets leaked because it will be classic.

Bronny will split time this season between the Lakers and their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers (likely with a heavy emphasis on the G-League, Bronny has potential but a lot of work to do to round into an NBA rotation player). However, the Lakers and their G-League team share the same practice facility, so they will be around each other a lot.