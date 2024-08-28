 Skip navigation
LeBron’s rule: Bronny can’t call him ‘dad’ on the court

  
Published August 27, 2024 08:26 PM
Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: LeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives his son and NBA player Bronny James after Team United States’ victory against Team France during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LeBron James said his dream was to play with his son Bronny in the NBA.

Whether or not that was Bronny’s dream, it’s happening this season. LeBron says there is already one rule: No calling him “dad” at the workplace. From The Show show taped in Paris during the Olympics.

“No, we already laid that out. Cannot call me ‘Dad’ in the workplace. Once we leave out of the private facility and the gates close, I can be ‘Dad’ again. In the car if we ride together, at home, I can be ‘Dad.’... No, he got to call me, like, ‘2-3' or ‘Bron,’” he said. “Or you know, ‘GOAT’ if he want to. It’s up to him.”

You know Bronny is going to slip up once. He’s going to call for the ball in a scrimmage and instinctively yell “Dad” before he can catch himself. Let’s just hope that tape gets leaked because it will be classic.

Bronny will split time this season between the Lakers and their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers (likely with a heavy emphasis on the G-League, Bronny has potential but a lot of work to do to round into an NBA rotation player). However, the Lakers and their G-League team share the same practice facility, so they will be around each other a lot.

