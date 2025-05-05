Astros at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 5

Its Monday, May 5 and the Astros (17-16) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (17-18). Ronel Blanco is slated to take the mound for Houston against Tobias Myers for Milwaukee.

The Astros lost the series to the Chicago White Sox last night after a 5-4 loss. The Astros are 17-16 this season and third in the AL West.

The Brewers lost their series against the Chicago Cubs and gave up 16 runs in three games, while having a shutout victory in game three.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Brewers

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Space City Home Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Astros at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Astros (-105), Brewers (-114)

Spread: Brewers 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Brewers

Pitching matchup for May 5, 2025: Ronel Blanco vs. Tobias Myers

Astros: Ronel Blanco , (2-2, 5.08 ERA)

Last outing (Detroit Tiger, 4/28): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Brewers: Tobias Myers , (0-0, 5.14 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago Cubs, 5/2): 1.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Brewers

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL West teams

The Over is 12-7-1 for the Astros’ and the Brewers’ last 10 games combined

The Brewers have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 home matchups against the Astros

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Astros and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: