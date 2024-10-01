Lonzo Ball says he has brand new knee: ‘I think I’ll be ready for the first game for sure’

After sitting out two-and-a-half seasons and going through three left knee surgeries, Lonzo Ball wants back on the court — and says he’ll be ready opening night.

The Bulls are being much more cautious, but would love to see him back on the court. At Media Day Monday, Ball talked about the surgeries and his hopes, with quotes via Julia Poe at the Chicago Tribune.

“I pretty much have a brand-new knee,” Ball said. “So it’s always going to be a little different than what God gave me to start off with. But I’m feeling good. I’m feeling healthy enough to play. That’s all that really matters, just managing it throughout the year and being available...

“I think I’ll be ready for the first game for sure.”

Ball has not stepped on an NBA court since Jan. 14, 2021, soon after he underwent what was called at the time a “clean-up arthroscopic surgery” on his left knee that would have him back for the playoffs. Except, the pain in his knee never went away. He’s had two more knee surgeries since, the latest of those being a cartilage replacement, where doctors grow cartilage outside the body and put it in the knee.

Ball owned that they are in uncharted territory, and no player has ever returned from a cartilage replacement. If he does play, Ball will be on a strict minutes limit and not be playing in any back-to-backs to start.

“We’re going to have to bring him up slowly,” executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said. “We haven’t seen him go through training camp, so there’s going to be a lot of learning experience during training camp and how he can take loads in everyday practices, so we’re going to take it one step at a time.”

Ball was a critical lynchpin to the 2021 team, but his role is less clearly defined now. Chicago will put the ball in the hands of newly acquired Josh Giddey this season (although he has his own injury issues coming out of the Olympics), and Coby White has emerged as a quality point guard in the rotation. Beyond that, this is a roster in transition with DeMar DeRozan gone and Chicago continuing to look for a Zach LaVine trade.

Whatever the role, just seeing Ball back on the court would be a great story. And Bulls fans could use some great stories this season.