Mavericks reportedly agree to terms to bring back Markieff Morris

The Dallas Mavericks added some depth on the court this offseason — Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall — but for leadership and vibes in the locker room, they turned to someone they know and trust.

Markieff Morris and the Mavericks agreed to a one-year contract for him to return to the team, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic, who confirmed it with Morris’ agent.

Morris, 35, spent last season with the Mavericks as deep bench help, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds a game in the 26 games he got into (he knows how to be a big, physical body on the floor and hit 3s when called upon). He brought veteran leadership in the locker room, something that mattered a lot to the team during its run to the Finals, plus he has a strong relationship with Kyrie Irving. This is a guy who could be seen leading pregame and timeout talks at times, a player who pulled aside guys on the court to give tips, and was almost another coach for Dallas. That’s the kind of guy the Mavericks want back for another playoff run.

We don’t know the details of Morris’ contract, other than that it would have to be for the veteran minimum because that’s all the Mavericks could offer. Dallas has 14 guaranteed contracts already, plus a partially guaranteed one with A.J. Lawson at $2.1 million, meaning if Morris’ deal is guaranteed the Mavericks have filled out their roster and either Lawson or one of the guaranteed contracts would have to be let go.