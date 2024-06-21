NBA Best Bets: Finding Value in the East and West for the 2024-25 Season

The Boston Celtics and their fans are still basking in the glow of World Championship #18, but next season’s NBA conference and world championship odds are out so let’s dive in and see where we can extract some value. Nobody better at recognizing smart plays in the Futures Market than the boys from Bet the EDGE. Here’s a portion of their conversation from today’s episode.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) offered a quick synopsis right at the top of the conversation.

“The Celtics being heavy favorites makes perfect sense. +125, to win the East is actually a little under my price…The Bucks’ price (+450) is the most ridiculous. I don’t think the Bucks are realistically your second choice in the East and yet…in the East there are two teams to keep your eyes on…the Sixers, obviously, if they land Paul George, which is rumored that they’re going to make a max offer. Now, the Clippers can come back and make a bigger offer, and you might just stay in LA, but, you know, Paul George on the Sixers with Embiid and Maxey is interesting…but again, locking up money on a Sixers’ team that requires the health of Embiid over the balance of nine months does not feel very good to me. …I am kind of intrigued in what the Magic are going to do.”

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) looked at the top of the Western Conference.

“Odds agnostic, I would have the Thunder as the favorites to win the West. I think it’s just kind of difficult to project forward what linear improvement you will get from young players and what it looks like and how it manifests. Jaren Williams is going to be better. Chet Holmgren is going to be better. SGA will potentially be even better. He probably doesn’t have that much room, but…and they have all their (draft) assets and everything, so they can make moves.”

So where do these analysts see value in the 2024-25 NBA Futures Market?

Croucher still sees value in the Celtics to win it all at +350. He also likes Philly.

“I think the Sixers (+1600) just because of the upside and the fact that their team is just definitely going to better. It may not be Paul George, but it will be something. Daryl Morey is not coming away empty-handed. That team will be better. They will be the second most likely team to win the title in the East when their roster is set.”

Dinsick and Croucher thus have conflicting thoughts on Philadelphia. They also disagree about a longshot from the Western Conference, and they touch on a longshot from the Rio Grande to win MVP.

Enjoy the episode and enjoy the weekend.



