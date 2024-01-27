 Skip navigation
BMW IBSF WCup 23-24 LaPlagne WMono Kaysha Love USA web.jpg
Kaysha Love records dominant World Cup monobob win
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Amber Glenn wins first U.S. figure skating title in dramatic finish
Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim lands first 1260 in women’s halfpipe history at X Games

BMW IBSF WCup 23-24 LaPlagne WMono Kaysha Love USA web.jpg
Kaysha Love records dominant World Cup monobob win
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Amber Glenn wins first U.S. figure skating title in dramatic finish
Chloe Kim
Chloe Kim lands first 1260 in women’s halfpipe history at X Games

NBA players past, present react to Luka Doncic dropping 73

  
Published January 27, 2024 09:23 AM
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

Jan 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) waves to the crowd against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Docic made NBA history Friday night, becoming only the fourth player to have a 70+ point game, dropping 73 on the Hawks in a Mavericks’ win. It was a legendary performance.

It was an epic performance and came just days after Joel Embiid dropped 70 in a game (and on the night Devin Booker also dropped 62).

The NBA world reacted to Doncic and his scoring explosion on social media.

