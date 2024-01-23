 Skip navigation
Chicago Cubs Ryne Sandberg
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg says he has metastatic prostate cancer
RHP Collin McHugh
Collin McHugh retires after 11-year career
Pittsburgh Pirates LHP Aroldis Chapman
Report: Pirates bolster bullpen, reach one-year, $10.5 million deal with Aroldis Chapman

nbc_edge_yahoossiakim_v2_240122.jpg
Siakam has opportunity to boost value with Pacers
nbc_edge_yahoohaliburton_240122.jpg
Haliburton providing top 10 fantasy value
nbc_pl_update_240122.jpg
PL Update: Brighton, Wolves battle to draw

Chicago Cubs Ryne Sandberg
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg says he has metastatic prostate cancer
RHP Collin McHugh
Collin McHugh retires after 11-year career
Pittsburgh Pirates LHP Aroldis Chapman
Report: Pirates bolster bullpen, reach one-year, $10.5 million deal with Aroldis Chapman

nbc_edge_yahoossiakim_v2_240122.jpg
Siakam has opportunity to boost value with Pacers
nbc_edge_yahoohaliburton_240122.jpg
Haliburton providing top 10 fantasy value
nbc_pl_update_240122.jpg
PL Update: Brighton, Wolves battle to draw

Watch Embiid overwhelm Wembanyama, Spurs on way to 76ers record 70 points

  
Published January 22, 2024 10:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 22: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after being showered with water after defeating the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center on January 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Embiid scored a franchise-record 70 points in the game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This is what domination looks like.

Joel Embiid had the kind of game that sticks in MVP voters’ minds Monday night, going right at Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs and dropping 70 on them — a Philadelphia 76ers franchise record — in a 133-123 win over the Spurs.

Embiid also had 18 rebounds and five assists. He was hot from the opening tip, scoring 24 points in the first quarter. The Spurs threw a bunch of different looks at him — Zach Collins got plenty of chances, particularly in the third quarter — and it didn’t matter.

Wembanyama showed his potential — and how good he is right now — with 33 points and seven rebounds. At point his length bothered Embiid during the game, but the best moment was Embiid’s reaction to Wembanyama’s size before the game.

Embiid has been playing the best basketball of his career this season and particularly of late, it’s why he’s the MVP favorite (if he can just stay healthy enough to get to 65 games).

