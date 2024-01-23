Watch Embiid overwhelm Wembanyama, Spurs on way to 76ers record 70 points

This is what domination looks like.

Joel Embiid had the kind of game that sticks in MVP voters’ minds Monday night, going right at Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs and dropping 70 on them — a Philadelphia 76ers franchise record — in a 133-123 win over the Spurs.

AN HISTORIC 70-POINT NIGHT FOR JOEL EMBIID 👏



✅ 76ers franchise record

✅ 9th player in NBA history to score 70+

✅ A new career high



70 PTS, 18 REB, 24/41 FGM, 21/23 FTM pic.twitter.com/gDKY2E9bVA — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024

Embiid also had 18 rebounds and five assists. He was hot from the opening tip, scoring 24 points in the first quarter. The Spurs threw a bunch of different looks at him — Zach Collins got plenty of chances, particularly in the third quarter — and it didn’t matter.

Wembanyama showed his potential — and how good he is right now — with 33 points and seven rebounds. At point his length bothered Embiid during the game, but the best moment was Embiid’s reaction to Wembanyama’s size before the game.

Embiid has been playing the best basketball of his career this season and particularly of late, it’s why he’s the MVP favorite (if he can just stay healthy enough to get to 65 games).