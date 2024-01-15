 Skip navigation
NBA midseason awards: 76ers Joel Embiid for MVP

  
We’ve reached the midpoint of an NBA season filled with the unexpected — who had Minnesota and Oklahoma City tied on top of the West? Anybody. The midpoint also means it’s time to take stock of the NBA postseason awards. All week long, I will make my picks for some of the NBA’s top awards at this point in the season. Today:

NBA MVP: Joel Embiid

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3. Nikola Jokic
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
5. Luka Doncic

The reigning MVP is setting himself up to repeat — if he can just stay healthy enough to reach the new 65-game threshold.

Embiid has been statistically even better this season than last, averaging career highs in points (34.6) and assists (6), pulling down 11.8 rebounds a game, shooting 36% from 3, and playing elite rim-protecting defense. The 76ers are outscoring teams by 12.6 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court — he is driving winning for the third seed in the East.

However, what puts Embiid over the top is how he has kept this team level-headed and winning through the ugly James Harden exit (Tyrese Maxey and Nick Nurse also get credit here). Philadelphia could have crumbled. Instead, they look like a team that belongs in the title conversation. That puts Embiid over the top in the MVP race.

What could cost Embiid the MVP is games played — he has already missed 10 this season (if a player misses more than 17 they do not qualify for postseason awards under the NBA’s new player participation policy). Embiid is currently on pace to play 60 games this season. He will have to stay healthy and not get many nights off the rest of the way to qualify.

Gilgeous-Alexander is second on my list not just for the statistical resume — 31.4 points and 6.3 assists a game — but because of the load on his shoulders leading the Thunder to the second seed in the West. While the other players on this list have another elite star next to them (and I count Jamal Murray), SGA has to carry a heavier load because Josh Giddy is not that. That’s value.

Nikola Jokic is efficiently putting up monster numbers again — 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists a game —and he remains the best player on the planet. He is in the mix, but his regular season numbers are a little down this season, reflecting the focus the Nuggets in general have had this regular season (they are still the bar to clear in the West for any team thinking finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, elite defense for the second seed in the East) and Luka Doncic (33.6 points, 9.1 assists, 8.1 rebounds for Dallas) have them in the top five but a step back of the top three.

I would add I have Embiid and Gilgeous-Alexander on one tier and the other three on the next tier.

Also deserving of consideration were Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard.

