Devin Booker scores 62, it’s not enough as Obi Toppin hits game-winner for Pacers

  
Published January 27, 2024 08:49 AM
Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns have joined a rare club (one George Gervin and David Thompson were already members of).

A few days after Towns did the same thing, Booker scored 62 points yet his team still lost. Booker and the Suns took on the Pacers Friday night and Booker came out on fire scoring 29 in the first quarter on his way to the seventh time in his career he scored 50+ points.

Despite Booker’s heroics, the Pacers hung around within striking distance, thanks in part to 31 points from Pascal Siakam.

In the fourth quarter, Indiana switched up its defensive scheme and started doubling Booker the second he touched the ball, trying to force any other Sun to beat them. They didn’t. That left the door open for a comeback, and Obi Toppin, who had 23 on the night, got his final two on a putback that proved to be the game-winner.

It was a big win for the Pacers, who have now won two straight with Siakam in the lineup (both without All-Star starter Tyrese Haliburton, who remains out with a hamstring strain). Both Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard added 22 for the Pacers.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Suns. Kevin Durant added 20 for Phoenix.

