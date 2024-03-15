 Skip navigation
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
Report: Tour player directors ‘strongly encouraged’ to meet with Saudis
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Mitchell relives epic driver slam with Smylie and Kisner on 'Happy Hour'
GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational
Tiger not in the field for next week's Valspar Championship

NBA tells teams in memo it did not tell referees to reduce scoring

  
Published March 15, 2024 07:18 PM
Scoring has been down in the NBA since Feb. 1, and it’s a hot topic around the league. The conventional wisdom is that the league told referees to swallow their whistles a little, and they did—foul calls (on and off the ball) are down, free throws are down, and so are a variety of other things, such as defensive 3-second calls.

The league said, essentially, “Don’t look at us” in a memo to teams obtained by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Scoring in the NBA was at the highest level since Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell were in the league this season, but there has been a noticeable drop in scoring since Feb. 1, which has been tied in part to a decrease in free throw attempts. Games are seeing 5.2 fewer free throw attempts after Feb. 1 compared to before, according to Seth Partnow, writing for Dunc’d On Prime.

The league can deny its involvement but nobody around the league is buying it. Referees appear to be calling the game differently, and that’s only happening at the league’s behest.

That’s not all the league told teams on Friday, reports Marc Stein of ESPN.

That second part would be a radical change — head-to-head has been the primary tiebreaker in the league for years. To decide a playoff seeding based on how a team played in December doesn’t seem fair or wise.