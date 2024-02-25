 Skip navigation
Nets’ Schroder starts altercation with Mike Conley for “unwritten rule” after late 3

  
Published February 25, 2024 11:57 AM
Brooklyn Nets v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - FEBRUARY 24: Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts as Jaden McDaniels #3 shoves Dennis Schroder #17 of the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter. Schroeder and McDaniels were assessed technical fouls at Target Center on February 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nets 101-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dennis Schroder needs to re-read the unwritten rules.

Minnesota was up 98-86 on the Nets and trying to run out the clock when the ball found its way to Mike Conley when the shot clock was about to expire (and there were about :24 seconds, or one possession, left in the game). Rather than let play stop and force an out-of-bounds to extend the game, Conley just fired up a 3, which he made. However, the Nets’ Dennis Schroder took offense to that shot — for apparently violating the unwritten rule of showboating and running up the score — and charged Conley. An altercation ensued.

Schroder was given a technical foul for starting this (and was instantly subbed out by interim Nets coach Kevin Ollie). The Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith as well as the Timberwolves Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also got technicals for being involved in the fray.

Conley’s reaction to what happened felt like a shrug.

This is just too much from Schroder.

If you want to be offended that in the final seconds of a decided game when some player decides to showboat and throw down a windmill dunk, we can have a conversation (I’d still say, “Then play some defense, this isn’t U8 soccer and mercy rules” but that kind of windmill dunk or other such move is bad form). Conley didn’t do that. He fired up a 3 as the clock was expiring to keep the play moving. Schroder took offense at something not worth being offended over. Schroder might be frustrated at the loss, he might be frustrated being traded to Brooklyn, and who else knows what else might be going on, but this was not something worth getting upset about.

Sometimes the unwritten rules get a little out of control.

