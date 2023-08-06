 Skip navigation
Nuggets reserve Vlatko Cancar suffers torn ACL while playing for Slovenia

  • Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published August 6, 2023 08:35 AM
Greece v Slovenia - International Friendly

The the medical staff of the team held the injured Vlatko Cancar (Photo by Giorgos Arapekos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Vlatko Cancar, the floor-spacing reserve power forward for the Nuggets who averaged 15 minutes a game for the defending champions, suffered a torn ACL during a FIBA World Cup tune-up game for Slovenia and will almost certainly miss the entire upcoming season.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post broke the news. It was a fluke play where Cancar dunked the ball on a fast break against Greece and landed wrong under the basket. He instantly went to the ground grabbing his knee and had to be carried off the court by his teammates. (This video below includes the injury, watch at your own discretion.)

An MRI confirmed the ACL injury, which will require surgery.

Cancar, 26, was in line to see a jump in minutes with the Nuggets this season after the departures of key bench player Jeff Green and Bruce Brown. In 60 games last season, Cancar averaged 5 points and 2.1 rebounds a game.

