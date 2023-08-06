Nuggets reserve Vlatko Cancar suffers torn ACL while playing for Slovenia

Vlatko Cancar, the floor-spacing reserve power forward for the Nuggets who averaged 15 minutes a game for the defending champions, suffered a torn ACL during a FIBA World Cup tune-up game for Slovenia and will almost certainly miss the entire upcoming season.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post broke the news. It was a fluke play where Cancar dunked the ball on a fast break against Greece and landed wrong under the basket. He instantly went to the ground grabbing his knee and had to be carried off the court by his teammates. (This video below includes the injury, watch at your own discretion.)

🇸🇮 Vlatko Cancar was carried out of the court by medical staff after injuring his left knee 😕 pic.twitter.com/VMyeV7Jhat — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 4, 2023

🇸🇮 Vlatko Cancar visibly limping while getting on the team bus after the game against 🇬🇷 Greece 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yzJfrRmKGk — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 4, 2023

An MRI confirmed the ACL injury, which will require surgery.

Cancar, 26, was in line to see a jump in minutes with the Nuggets this season after the departures of key bench player Jeff Green and Bruce Brown. In 60 games last season, Cancar averaged 5 points and 2.1 rebounds a game.