76ers vs. Timberwolves Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 4

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers (21-39) and Minnesota Timberwolves (33-29) are all set to square off from Target Center in Minneapolis.

It’s bad news for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is out for the season with knee surgery on the horizon. Paul George is out tonight. Kelly Oubre and Tyreese Maxey are both questionable.

The 76ers are currently 10-18 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Timberwolves have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

Game odds for 76ers vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: 76ers (+505), Timberwolves (-699)

Spread: Timberwolves -12

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 109.51, and the Timberwolves 115.75.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s 76ers vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Quentin Grimes over 16.5 points…

Thomas: “I’d likely wait until Maxey and Oubre are announced out, but I’m going to be big on Grimes today. He scored 44 and 14 in heavy minutes with the Sixers. He was terrible from beyond the arch against the Trail Blazers. I don’t expect a repeat of the poor shooting.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +12.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +12. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Timberwolves on Tuesday



The 76ers have lost 9 of their last 10 games

9 of the 76ers’ last 11 road matchups against the Timberwolves have stayed under the Total

The Timberwolves are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

The Timberwolves have won 7 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records



