OG Anunoby returning to Knicks on reported five-year, $212.5 million contract

The second the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges, they had to re-sign OG Anunoby. The entire theory of the Knicks as a threat to the champion Celtics starts with defensive forces Bridges and Anunoby on the wing to match up with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

By Wednesday evening, before Adam Silver even took the stage at the NBA Draft, the Knicks had locked Anunoby up with a five-year, $212.5 million contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Anunoby's agent Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of @CAA_Basketball have been talking with Leon Rose for several days on the deal and landed on the $212.5 million deal this afternoon that'll keep him out of July free agency, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/avkY89PECL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

This is the richest contract in Knicks history, averaging around $42 million a season, just a little below max money.

Anunoby may not have played his college ball at Villanova (he’s an Indiana Hoosier) but he fit with the Knicks like he went there. After being traded to New York from Toronto at the deadline Anunoby averaged 14.1 points a game shooting 39.4% from 3, plus grabbed 4.4 rebounds a game while playing elite perimeter defense. He helped round out the starting five.

The downside for the Knicks: With this salary added on, the Knicks are not going to be able to afford both Mitchell Robinson and free agent Isaiah Hartenstein at center. This most likely means Hartenstein will walk as a free agent. Multiple teams have expressed interest in him, and he could be in line for a deal starting at $20 million a season.

However, with a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Anunoby, Bridges, Julius Randle and Mitchell, with Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo off the bench, this team is a legitimate threat to everyone in the East, including the Celtics.