OG Anunoby returning to Knicks on reported five-year, $212.5 million contract

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Rivals Five-Star: Prospects that boosted their stock in Jacksonville
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Practice
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Nashville
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Seth Waugh stepping down as CEO of PGA of America

Top Clips

oly24_atw100_shacarritrialsfeature.jpg
Relive Richardson’s 100m Trials victory
nbc_golf_gcsethwaugh_240626.jpg
Waugh stepping down as PGA of America CEO
nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Rivals Five-Star: Prospects that boosted their stock in Jacksonville
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Practice
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Nashville
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Seth Waugh stepping down as CEO of PGA of America

Top Clips

oly24_atw100_shacarritrialsfeature.jpg
Relive Richardson’s 100m Trials victory
nbc_golf_gcsethwaugh_240626.jpg
Waugh stepping down as PGA of America CEO
nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

OG Anunoby returning to Knicks on reported five-year, $212.5 million contract

  
Published June 26, 2024 07:38 PM
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks walks off the court after losing to the Indiana Pacers 130-109 in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The second the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges, they had to re-sign OG Anunoby. The entire theory of the Knicks as a threat to the champion Celtics starts with defensive forces Bridges and Anunoby on the wing to match up with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

By Wednesday evening, before Adam Silver even took the stage at the NBA Draft, the Knicks had locked Anunoby up with a five-year, $212.5 million contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is the richest contract in Knicks history, averaging around $42 million a season, just a little below max money.

Anunoby may not have played his college ball at Villanova (he’s an Indiana Hoosier) but he fit with the Knicks like he went there. After being traded to New York from Toronto at the deadline Anunoby averaged 14.1 points a game shooting 39.4% from 3, plus grabbed 4.4 rebounds a game while playing elite perimeter defense. He helped round out the starting five.

The downside for the Knicks: With this salary added on, the Knicks are not going to be able to afford both Mitchell Robinson and free agent Isaiah Hartenstein at center. This most likely means Hartenstein will walk as a free agent. Multiple teams have expressed interest in him, and he could be in line for a deal starting at $20 million a season.

However, with a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Anunoby, Bridges, Julius Randle and Mitchell, with Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo off the bench, this team is a legitimate threat to everyone in the East, including the Celtics.

Mentions
OG Anunoby.png OG Anunoby Mikal Bridges.png Mikal Bridges Jalen Brunson.png Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks