The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston's 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
The American Express - Final Round
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday's Divisional Round game

nbc_rfs_ravenbills_250116.jpg
Matchups favor Ravens against Bills
nbc_golf_amexrd1_250116.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season's biggest second-half questions

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
The American Express - Final Round
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game

nbc_rfs_ravenbills_250116.jpg
Matchups favor Ravens against Bills
nbc_golf_amexrd1_250116.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions

Pacers Bennedict Mathurin suspended one game for bumping referee

  
Published January 16, 2025 12:41 AM
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers

Jan 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) holds back Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) as he gets ejected from the game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers, 127-117. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin was pissed — with 3:58 to go in an intense game between the two hottest teams in the East, Mathurin was called for a foul on the Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley. Mathurin vehemently disagreed with the call.

Then he clapped in the ear of referee Natalie Sago and bumped her. That got him two quick technicals and ejected from the game, and now the league office has suspended him one game for “making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official.”

The broadcasters have this right, what is Mathurin arguing here? Even he admitted this was over the top.

This one-game suspension will cost Mathurin $41,642. He will serve the suspension on Thursday when Indiana takes on another hot team in the East, the Detroit Pistons.

