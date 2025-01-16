Pacers Bennedict Mathurin suspended one game for bumping referee

Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin was pissed — with 3:58 to go in an intense game between the two hottest teams in the East, Mathurin was called for a foul on the Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley. Mathurin vehemently disagreed with the call.

Then he clapped in the ear of referee Natalie Sago and bumped her. That got him two quick technicals and ejected from the game, and now the league office has suspended him one game for “making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official.”

Ben Mathurin ejected himself and then bumps the female official



...all for an obvious foul 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/ROYL3XHJeo — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) January 15, 2025

The broadcasters have this right, what is Mathurin arguing here? Even he admitted this was over the top.

"The heat of the game kind of got me heated," Bennedict Mathurin says. — Tony East (@TonyREast) January 15, 2025

This one-game suspension will cost Mathurin $41,642. He will serve the suspension on Thursday when Indiana takes on another hot team in the East, the Detroit Pistons.