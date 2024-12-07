 Skip navigation
Part of what is behind James Harden’s strong start: He is focused on getting more sleep.

  
Published December 6, 2024 07:35 PM

With the ball in his hands more and asked to run the offense, James Harden is having a strong start to the season: 21.6 points, 8.5 assists and 6.8 rebounds a game.

Harden famously enjoys a good night out, but one of the things he has focused more on in his age 35 season is getting enough sleep and prioritizing taking care of his body. From Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

People close to Harden told ESPN he’s dedicated to getting the most sleep of his life as he manages playing at age 35, and people close to the Clippers said Harden’s developing bond with new assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy has aided the guard’s daily preparation. Harden is known for enjoying life off the court, and still does, but team personnel told ESPN he pours in the work on the floor and is often a positive influence in getting teammates, especially center Ivica Zubac, into the gym for extra work.

The Clippers have been winning — 14-10, sitting sixth in the West — thanks to a top-five defense anchored by Zubac (who should be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation). Los Angeles has been getting enough offense to get by, thanks to Harden, Zubac and a career year from Norman Powell. Harden’s efficiency is lagging (33.8% beyond the arc, for example) but at 35 he’s giving the Clippers all they could ask.

And he’s getting plenty of sleep.

James Harden Ivica Zubac Los Angeles Clippers