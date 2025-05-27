Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 40, Thunder defense forcing 23 turnovers has OKC one win from NBA Finals

It was the two words in all caps and red ink at the top of the scouting report for Minnesota going into the Western Conference Finals:

Limit turnovers.

The Timberwolves had to break even in the possession game to upset the Thunder in this series. They failed at that in the biggest moment of their season Monday night — Minnesota turned the ball over 23 times and allowed 19 Oklahoma City offensive rebounds in Game 4. The result was the Thunder getting up 11 more shots in the game.

That was the difference in what an epic, high-level playoff game, one of the best of the postseason. Well, turnovers and a career playoff high 40 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA DROPS A NEAR 40-POINT TRIPLE DOUBLE 🤯



⚡️ 40 PTS

⚡️ 10 AST

⚡️ 9 REB



The @okcthunder take a 3-1 Western Conference Finals lead! pic.twitter.com/Lu44iHcoLs — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2025

Oklahoma City hung on at the end for a 128-126 Game 4 win that puts them up 3-1 in the series. The Thunder can close the series out Wednesday night at home.

This is a gut-punch loss for the Timberwolves because they played well enough to win:

• Minnesota created better looks most of the night.

• Minnesota shot better, including 18-of-41 (43.9%) from 3.

• Minnesota grabbed 19 offensive rebounds themselves.

• Minnesota got 64 points from their bench behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker scoring 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, Donte DiVincenzo scoring 21, including five 3-pointers, and 11 points from Naz Reid.

“Definitely sucks being that close…” Alexander-Walker said postgame. “Everything is out there, there are no secrets — they know how to beat us and we know how to beat them.”

What hurt the Thunder was a slow start and rough night from Anthony Edwards, who scored 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Which was better than Julius Randle, who struggled again with five points on 1-of-7 shooting (but nine rebounds).

Not only did SGA step up for the Thunder, but so did their next stars: Jalen Williams had 34 points, including six 3-pointers, while Chet Holmgren had 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, including a critical one late.

J-Dub (34p, 6 3pm, 5a) and Chet (21p, 7r, 3b) came up HUGE in OKC's Game 4 road W 🔥💯



The Thunder (up 3-1) are just a win away from advancing to the Finals! pic.twitter.com/zPfX8mnwnu — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2025

After coming out flat and getting blown out in Game 3, the Thunder came out Monday with increased defensive ball pressure and activity — looking like themselves again — except it didn’t work. For example, the Thunder defense forced the ball to Jaden McDaniels, but he responded with 10 early points. Minnesota shot 63.2% in the first quarter but trailed 37-30 after one because of their seven turnovers in the frame. That was the theme of the night.

So was Oklahoma City taking a small lead (never more than 11) and then Minnesota walking them down. It was a physical, intense, high-level game of basketball played well by both teams.

The last time the Thunder got one of those small leads they held on, and now they have a commanding lead in the series.